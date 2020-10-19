Travel firm takes flight again under new owners

Thorpe Travel, Plumstead Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Pic: EDP Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Independent travel agent firm Fred Olsen has backed Norwich Airport in a new move to encourage flyers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Airport. Pic: EDP Norwich Airport. Pic: EDP

Following the closure in June of Travel Norwich Airport, the agency that was based inside the terminal building, local firm Fred Olsen Travel is reviving the brand to once again give local people a focus for travelling from their local airport.

The two Fred Olsen agencies in Norwich, one situated in the Jarrold store and the other at Thorpe Travel, in Thorpe St Andrew, will be working with airlines and operators flying from Norwich.

MORE: Wetherspoon sinks to colossal Covid losses

Fred Olsen Travel is taking over the business of Travel Norwich Airport. Pic: Fred Olsen Travel. Fred Olsen Travel is taking over the business of Travel Norwich Airport. Pic: Fred Olsen Travel.

You may also want to watch:

Head of commercial at Fred Olsen Travel, Paul Hardwick said: “The Travel Norwich Airport brand was really strong in Norfolk and we were saddened to hear of its closing. I am pleased we have been able to acquire the brand and database to fill the gap left behind and we look forward to working with the airport and its suppliers to support holidays flying from this region.”

Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport added: “On behalf of Norwich Airport, I’d like to congratulate Fred Olsen on this exciting new venture. It’s important for our industry and our region that commercial flying returns to growth as quickly as possible and this announcement will give greater choice and a significant boost to the airport.”

Mr Hardwick added: “While much of travel has paused due to the pandemic in 2020 we already have some great holidays and cruises available from Norwich for 2021 and beyond, packaged with both safety and financial security in mind. We can also book many other leading companies, such as TUI, Premier Holidays, Balkan Holidays, Transun and Newmarket Holidays for you and a number of ocean and river cruise companies that can depart from Norwich.

“To celebrate our launch of Travel Norwich Airport we will have a number of offers ranging from free airport parking to complimentary taxi transfers to the airport depending on the holiday spend and the residential distance from the airport. In gloomy times like this it’s a real positive message that we are still investing in the business and are committed in continuing to grow Fred Olsen Travel in Norfolk and beyond.”