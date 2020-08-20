Search

Two out of Norfolk’s three Frankie & Benny’s reopen

PUBLISHED: 15:47 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 20 August 2020

Frankie & Benny's at Norwich Riverside has reopened. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two of Norfolk’s Frankie & Benny’s restaurants have reopened – securing their future as the county’s third outlet remains in question.

The restaurant in Norwich’s Riverside retail park has opened again, as has the site in Great Yarmouth.

However the King’s Lynn restaurant has not yet reopened amid speculation over the possibility of “many” sites closing for good.

MORE: Seaside fashion brand to open new store in Norwich

According to an email seen by the BBC in June, the owner of dining chain The Restaurant Group (TRG) - which owns Frankie & Benny’s - told staff that many sites are “no longer viable to trade and will remain closed permanently”.

TRG also owns Wagamama as well as Chiquito and Coast to Coast – the latter shutting its site in Riverside retail park this summer.

Commenting on the news, Mark Chambers, chief executive of TRG’s leisure division, said: “We are delighted to be reopening more Frankie & Benny’s restaurants and very much look forward to welcoming back our guests. We are very pleased with the feedback we have received from returning guests so far and we will be monitoring feedback very closely to ensure we continue to deliver a great and safe experience.

“We are also thrilled to participate in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. This is a much-needed boost for our sector, and we thank the government for their support.”

The restaurants are reopened for dining in and for delivery from today.

