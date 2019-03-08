Woman who said: 'Not in my back yard' to new homes builds her own instead

Fran Bradshaw and Paul Lambert, who is an estate agent from Aldreds, selling the houses. Pic: Archant

When architect Fran Bradshaw thought she might end up living next to some new houses, she decided to take nimbyism to a whole new level.

Work going on to build the houses at Hickling. Pic: submitted Work going on to build the houses at Hickling. Pic: submitted

Fran, who lives on The Green, Hickling, near Acle, wanted to design houses which she felt enhanced the village more and helped the environment. So Fran, a partner with a London architects firm, bought the plot herself and designed two 'passivhaus' energy-efficient homes which are currently being built.

Fran is no stranger to a battle as five years ago she had to fight to get the plot and the type of house built to live in herself, a thatched passivhaus which combines traditional styles and cutting-edge technology.

Fran Bradshaw's own passivhaus next door. Pic: submitted Fran Bradshaw's own passivhaus next door. Pic: submitted

She said: "A developer put in a planning application for houses which, in my opinion, were horrible and price-maximising and I was cross about it. I thought was that really what people wanted? So I matched the offer to buy the plot and have designed two semi-detached houses. The houses will have rendered walls and pantiled roofs, are L-shaped, each with three double bedrooms, around 11,000 sqft of accommodation and outside, will have parking and gardens." Interestingly, the houses will use sheep's wool and old newspapers as part of the insulation and the entire structures, which come from Poland, have each piece numbered so they are assembled like a big jigsaw puzzle. Just like the award-winning passivhaus homes on Goldsmith Street in Norwich, the properties offer huge savings on energy bills for the occupants with the technology used keeping the buildings cool in summer and warm in winter.

"These really are the houses everyone should be building." said Fran, "They give people a very even temperature. People are seeing it works with sensible, long-term savings." It's taken local, specialist builders, Steve Layte and Stuart MacCullum only nine weeks to get the houses almost finished in basic structure with the project managed by Georg Herrmann. One house looks out over The Green and enjoys the sun setting and the other looks out over the rear of the plot to countryside beyond. But Fran is keen to involve an interested buyer at this stage, so that the homes can be completed bespoke to someone's wishes. So, the houses are being offered for sale for £310,000 each, unfinished or £350,000, completed, with agents Aldreds.

Fran Bradshaw and agent Paul Lambert. Pic: Archant Fran Bradshaw and agent Paul Lambert. Pic: Archant

