‘Have breakfast on us’: Boss giving away protein shakes to keep NHS staff going

PUBLISHED: 17:03 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 16 April 2020

Harry Barratt, founder of Gorilla Juice. Pic: submitted

The boss of a Norwich firm is offering NHS workers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus a healthy breakfast in the form of free protein shake.

The protein shakes being given away to NHS workers. Pic: Gorilla JuiceThe protein shakes being given away to NHS workers. Pic: Gorilla Juice

Harry Barratt, founder of Gorilla Juice, is offering to send a care package with a shake packed with antioxidants that will help keep doctors and nurses going throughout a long day.

Workers just need to email Mr Barratt and take a shaker to work – and the award-winning ‘Game, Set and Matcha’ protein shake will be delivered. Staff can then mix it up to have at the start of their shift or in their break.

MORE: Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Mr Barratt says it is a small token of appreciation for everything the NHS is doing right now.

The 100% plant protein drink comes in different flavours with the ‘Game, Set and Matcha’ packing a 19g protein punch with superfoods full of vitamins, antioxidants and fibre to help with a speedy digestion.

The offer is open to all NHS staff, with a care package being sent to the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital, for all that sign up to receive it.

Mr Barratt added: “We wanted a way to thank everyone busting their backs day in, day out, protecting our community. Those at the heart of this fight, on the front line, doing their thing to keep us all safe and saving lives.

“I was born in Norwich, grew up there and always had great respect for what they do at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital and now more than ever we wanted to give something back.

“We will be sending a care package to the hospital, for those heroes of the NHS who are interested. It’s a small token of appreciation from us, and hopefully something different for them.”

The team at Gorilla Juice will be sending a full care package to the hospital for everyone that signs up.

“We have a really simple sign-up process, just so we get the numbers right. All we are asking is for is an email with a valid NHS ID. Simply bring your shaker to work, add water and enjoy.”

To claim a free shake email hello@gorillajuicepro.com with a picture of your NHS ID.

Topic Tags:

