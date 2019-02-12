Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘Quashed’: Radio station boss on loss of breakfast show

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 27 February 2019

Radio Broadland, undated. Photo: Archant Library

Radio Broadland, undated. Photo: Archant Library

Archant Library

The founder of Broadland Radio has shared the story behind the station, as its current owners Heart announced the closure of its breakfast show.

The launch of Radio Broadland, 1 October 1984. Photo: Archant LibraryThe launch of Radio Broadland, 1 October 1984. Photo: Archant Library

John Swinfield, a former Fleet Street hack, was flying from London to New York in the early 1980s when he spotted an article inviting license applications for a commercial station in Norwich and Norfolk.

Mr Swinfield, who has worked as a journalist for the Eastern Daily Press, Anglia TV, and a number of national papers, said: “I saw the advert and knew there would be a lot of competition for the license. By the time I landed at JFK, I’d scribbled the skeleton outline for the station.”

MORE: New dessert cafe to open in Norwich

Upon returned from filming documentaries in the States, Mr Swinfield recruited the University of East Anglia’s Macolm Bradbury, the 7th Earl of Leicester Lord Edward Coke, and Labour peer Pat Hollis – later Baroness Hollis of Heigham.

The regular presenters of Broadland Radio in September 1984 before the launch of the station in October, Photo: Archant LibraryThe regular presenters of Broadland Radio in September 1984 before the launch of the station in October, Photo: Archant Library

He said: “At the time Colegate was a bit run down, and the chap developing it gave us a studio in the former shoe factory at a reduced rate. We were all given wooden shoe trees with plaques on to mark the occasion.”

The station launched on October 1, 1984.

He continued: “We had gained our license on the basis that there would be a strong speech element; it would be an alternative editorial to the monopolies of the paper and TV.

“We wanted it to be the Daily Mail of the broadcast world – scale wise in terms of politically - but realistically that was a pie in the sky. We didn’t have the money for the teams of journalists, the researchers, the sub editors or the industry experts.”

As a result, the station turned to “pop and prattle”.

“DJs playing pop tracks were cheaper, and we were gaining listeners where many other stations were shutting down. In the end, that success was our downfall,” he added.

Having set up the station, Mr Swinfield took a step back to work on his journalism career, before turning to writing novels and historic non-fiction.

He said: “I’m saddened by the loss of the breakfast show for my former colleagues and compatriots.

“But it’s one of those things, like a lot of local journalism, which won’t be missed until it’s gone. There’s so much loneliness that the sense of connection and community is so frail and yet vitally important, and the gigantic media companies are quashing that like an ant under a heel.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Mother describes horror after lorry smashed into car with her baby inside

Keira O’'Donoughoe with son Freddie and Florence. Picture: Keira O’Donoughoe

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father found dead hours after going missing

Police confirmed body found in Attleborough is that of missing man Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Highly rated Norwich restaurant reopens as build-your-own drinks bar

Anna and Ben Eyre of B'nou Norwich, which has been transformed into a quirky bar, with design your own cocktails and a welcoming family vibe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family rushes to Thailand to be by their unconscious son’s side after tragic accident

Jordan Grimmer from Carlton Colville fell and hit his head while holidaying with friends. Picture: Contributed by the Grimmer Family

Norfolk woman named sailor of the year in Royal Yachting Association Sailability awards

RYA Sailability Sailor of the Year Bryony Limb in action on the Norfolk Broads with the Nancy Oldfield Trust. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists