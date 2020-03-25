Boss of luxury shepherds hut firm offers a mobile bathroom for NHS staff working with coronavirus

Craig Nield, founder of the English Shepherds Hut Co is offering the free use of a mobile bathroom for NHS workers during coronavirus. Pic: Archant

The boss of a Norfolk firm which makes shepherds huts is offering a free mobile bathroom with loos and showers for NHS staff.

Craig Nield, founder of the English Shepherds Hut Co, based at Rackheath, near Norwich, is offering a bathroom hut, called the ‘Aquarius’ which has two basins, loos and showers.

He said it would be ideal for a small number of NHS workers needing to shower either before going into hospital to work or at the end of a shift.

The offer comes as Mr Nield is in the process of furloughing his team of 14 because of seeing work from weddings and events postponed. But wanting to do his bit, Mr Nield is offering up the mobile unit which he himself would install without the need to be in contact with anyone.

The Aquarius, usually booked for events needing luxury bathroom facilities, can be delivered to a location of the NHS’s choice but needs a water supply, electricity and drainage. If all these are available, Mr Nield can get the bathroom up and running with ease.

He said: “Like many companies we have had to scale back our work, particularly as the wedding and event gatherings that we usually serve have had to be postponed. We therefore find ourselves with some of our rental fleet being stored when we feel they could be put to good use serving the community; in particular essential care workers.

“It’s a two person unit and is capable of around 1200 flushes, so if six NHS workers were using it, I would expect it to last for weeks.”

The English Shepherds Hut Co, based in Liberator Close, Rackheath Industrial Estate, sell all kinds of glamorous holiday products as well as hiring them for events.

As the coronavirus hit, staff came up with an idea to keep themselves in work by creating designs for remote offices which can be delivered straight to your home or workplace. Mr Nield thinks these may really take off when the worst of coronavirus is over as many firms keep staff working from home as a precaution.

If anyone from the NHS wishes to explore the possibility of getting the mobile bathroom unit installed, subject to arrangements with Mr Nield, they should contact him by ringing him on 07861 555362.

