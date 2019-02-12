Video

Fortnite Live organiser says ‘we will be back next year bigger and better’ despite complaints

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground.

The organiser of the “shambolic” Fortnite Live gaming festival said he would love the event to return next year and added comparisons to the Fyre Festival were “harsh”.

Shaun Lord, of organisers Exciting Events, was speaking on the second day of the festival at the Norfolk Showground, on Sunday.

With significantly less queuing but a quiet car park, Mr Lord claimed “there are a lot of people here and they are extremely happy.”

However, visitors echoed complaints with one family saying they spent six minutes in total at the event, which included a visit to the toilet, while another said it was “a complete and utter waste of time and money.”

Mr Lord said: “We have improved it over night and we’ve had some staffing issues which caused the queuing and today is 100pc better.”

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground.

He refused to accept accusations the festival was not value for money, despite families paying up to £120 for two adults and two children.

As well as tickets for entry, visitors were also asked to pay £20 for a wristband which allowed access to all the event’s activities.

Mr Lord said: “There is more than six minutes worth of stuff to look around here. It is £20 for a wristband and they can get anything, all day. Here, you’ve got unlimited usage on anything. People are utilising it a lot.

“Yes I think it is value for money. There is a lot of equipment in there for kids to go on. Kids are going round and round all day on the equipment.

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground.

“I think we have been more than fair, yesterday, to offer a full refund at that point. I think we have been more than fair as an organiser.”

Mr Lord confirmed planned Fortnite Live events at Spalding and Newark will still go ahead and said the festival will get bigger and better.

He said: “We want to keep this going because we are a family business, we want to do this for the kids and this is for the kids who love the game of Fortnite.

“I would love it to be an annual thing. Those people who didn’t get value for money on activities, we have got to make that better next year. It is highlighted to us now that we didn’t have enough of that.

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground.

“I don’t even see how the Fyre Festival is even related because they charged like £100,000 a ticket and we’re not charging that sort of price.

“It is not a muddy field, there is a lot of technology here, tens of thousands of equipment so we have to charge at a certain level because of the technology involved in the show.

“To relate to that was a bit harsh. People are entitled to their own opinion and we can’t stop that.”