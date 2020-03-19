Video

Former Holby City star helps deliver beer – and cheer – to your door as coronavirus hits

Jules Knight, left, and farmer Stuart Laws, on the West Barsham estate. Pic submitted

If getting beer delivered isn’t enough to cheer you up in self-isolation, how about the fact it’s by a former TV star?

Jules Knight. Pic: Jules Holland/ Archant library Jules Knight. Pic: Jules Holland/ Archant library

It might put a smile on some faces amid the gloom to know the dashing Dr Harry Tressler from the BBC series Holby City is helping get the deliveries out.

Jules Knight, who was also was a singer in the group Blake, now lives in north Norfolk and works as sales manager for Barsham Brewery, based at the West Barsham estate, near Fakenham.

And the brewery is reacting to the coronavirus outbreak by delivering their tipples direct to your door.

Jules Knight launching the Pilgrim's Pale Ale last month. Pic: Submitted Jules Knight launching the Pilgrim's Pale Ale last month. Pic: Submitted

Mr Knight said: “With many people unable to get to their local pub to enjoy a pint of their favourite Norfolk beer, Barsham Brewery is delighted to launch a weekly delivery service across the region for people to enjoy at home.

“We, along with so many other breweries, pubs, restaurants, cafes and other businesses within the leisure and hospitality industry have seen sales nosedive. This is an unprecedented challenge, but we are determined to muddle through the best we can.

“We have launched a home delivery service in order to keep supplying beer to doorsteps across the region. This is a time when the whole country must stick together and support one another. Cheers to everyone; we will get through this.”

Barsham Brewery, based on the estate owned by Jeremy and Susanna Soames, is offering a range of 12 bottles of six different beers delivered for £30 or, for £18, a mini cask, holding almost nine pints. You can also purchase from them direct using a drive through.

The beers, including the Pilgrim’s Pale Ale, recently created to celebrate thousands of years of pilgrimage to nearby Walsingham, are made from barley grown, harvested and malted on the estate.

Mr Knight moved to Norfolk to be with his partner who hails from the county, Mimi Emmett, an artist and designer who runs Mimi Emmett England, selling homeware. Her business hit the headlines when the Duchess of Cambridge bought some of her cushions.

