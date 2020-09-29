Search

Couple open up tearoom in historic location

PUBLISHED: 08:22 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 29 September 2020

Jodie Hook, the new owner at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jodie Hook, the new owner at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A tax expert and his wife are banking on people’s love of afternoon tea after opening a Norwich cafe in the midst of Covid.

The afternoon tea at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe afternoon tea at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Despite Covid affecting the high street, Jon and Jodie Hook have taken over the lease from the former Tea House in Wright’s Court, off Elm Hill. The cafe is now open after the premises were given a lick of paint in mint green and pastel pink. Outside, the area has been adorned with fairy lights and some wall mounted heaters added, so people can use the outdoor space too.

The afternoon tea at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe afternoon tea at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Hook, who will be running the cafe day to day, said: “When The Tea House closed we didn’t want to see this beautiful building languish. So, we decided to take it on ourselves and create an oasis in the heart of Norwich for visitors to the city as well as local people to escape for anything from a quick cup of our own-blend coffee and a homemade cake, to one of our indulgent traditional English afternoon teas.

“Steeped in history and nestled just off historic Elm Hill with its cobbled streets, vibrant galleries and artisan boutiques, Wright’s Court is just the perfect setting in which to create this vision.”

But the couple realise opening a new cafe in the midst of a global pandemic is a bit of a gamble. “We feel that people need to have a positive experience now more than ever so we hope they visit our little corner. Whilst we appreciate it’s a challenging time for the hospitality industry we sincerely hope that the thriving tourism in Norwich will mean that Elm Hill will continue to enjoy a high footfall. We feel that people need to have a positive experience now more than ever.”

The interiors have been named The Pantry and The Parlour and some of the crockery is candy striped for fun.

Andrew and Veronika Delicata in the garden of the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAndrew and Veronika Delicata in the garden of the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Hook has also commissioned local artist Owen Mathers, who recently launched a collaboration with local jewellery and accessories firm Lisa Angel, to create a unique artwork, which will feature his own distinctive watercolour of the cafe as well as a number of the city’s best-loved and most renowned landmarks including the market, cathedral, castle and Pulls Ferry, in a distinctive pictorial map of the centre of Norwich.

Donna de Cooper Wride and Nathan Wride are served by Abigail Harding-White at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDonna de Cooper Wride and Nathan Wride are served by Abigail Harding-White at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Donna de Cooper Wride and Nathan Wride at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDonna de Cooper Wride and Nathan Wride at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Donna de Cooper Wride and Nathan Wride at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDonna de Cooper Wride and Nathan Wride at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jodie Hook, the new owner at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJodie Hook, the new owner at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The afternoon tea at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe afternoon tea at the Courtyard Café at Elm Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jodie and Jon Hook. Pic: Jon HookJodie and Jon Hook. Pic: Jon Hook

