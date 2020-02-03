Search

Advanced search

Former Salvation Army hut goes up for sale for £20,000

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 February 2020

This Salvation Army hut is for sale at auction. Pic: William H Brown.

This Salvation Army hut is for sale at auction. Pic: William H Brown.

A former Salvation Army hut, once used to give refreshments to those in need, is coming under the hammer at auction.

This Salvation Army hut is for sale at auction. Pic: William H Brown.This Salvation Army hut is for sale at auction. Pic: William H Brown.

You can buy a slice of Norfolk heritage in the form of this building which is situated in a rural location in Wood Dalling. near Reepham.

The current owner has previously rented out the building as a workshop or for storage. It's being auctioned at the Dunston Hall Hotel by William H Brown on February 20 at 11.30am for a guide price of £20,000-£30,000.

MORE: Bosses reveal plan for mobile van service in a bid to make Zaks the best for burgers

This Salvation Army hut is for sale at auction. Pic: William H Brown.This Salvation Army hut is for sale at auction. Pic: William H Brown.

Victoria Reek, auction manager, said: "The site may now offer numerous opportunities either to restore and retain the building as it is or apply for change of use with Broadland District Council.

You may also want to watch:

"This property offers access to the market town of Reepham where an array of local amenities can be found and road links to the city of Norwich and the North Norfolk coast. This would ideally suit a builder or developer looking for a project."

The original Salvation Army huts were used to provide refreshments and as a place of rest for soldiers. Cups of tea were served and home-made cakes as well as there being writing materials provided for those who wanted to compose a letter to be sent home. This in particular kept soldiers in contact with friends and family and helped with the isolation and reminded them of who they were and what they had to go home for. Writing

materials were supplied for free and postcards were also available. All letters had to be read before they were sent to make sure there was no mention of places or any military secrets.

Soldiers often

wrote a 'goodbye' letter just before they went to the front line, to be sent if they didn't make it back.

One hut recorded using over 2,500 sheets of paper every weekend. There was often music and minor repairs offered - such as the sewing on of a button or darning a sock. Most important was that every soldier was made to feel welcome and special. Often huts were manned by a married couple and done on a voluntary basis.

Most Read

500m exclusion zone to protect residents from neighbour from Hell

Russell George has been ordered not to go within 500m of his former home at Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft Photo: Clare Bogan

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norfolk landlord shortlisted for publican of the year award

Anton Wimmer is the landlord and owner of The Kings Head at Bawburgh. Picture: Sonya Duncan

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Delays likely on A47 and A11 due to abnormal load

The port in Great Yarmouth showing Southtown Road and the Pleasure Beach Photo: Ant Clausen Photography Ltd

WATCH: Town river’s natural beauty shown off in drone video

A drone video has captured the rivers in Thetford like never before. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Video

Baby died of natural causes after being born 12 weeks early, coroner rules

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24