Future of former Prezzo in Norwich revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:57 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 04 July 2019

Work on the old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Lauren Cope

The future of a former Prezzo restaurant in Norwich has been revealed.

The two-storey restaurant, on Thorpe Road, closed last year as part of a national restructuring of the business.

It has remained empty since then, though scaffolding has been up and internal works ongoing for the last few weeks.

Now, Companies House information reveals it is set to become the Gem of Norwich, a new restaurant.

Its website says it is "coming soon", and that it is currently recruiting for staff members.

In October, a premises licence application was lodged for the site, revealing plans for a restaurant in its ground and first floors.

It was lodged by Emre Akis, who is listed as the director of the new eatery on Companies House, where his occupation is given as a chef.

There is little other information on the website, and no menu.

We have contacted the restaurant for more.

