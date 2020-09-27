Former Norwich City financial director joins Magpies as treasurer

A former Norwich City financial director has said it is a “real privilege” to be joining Dereham Town Football Club as their new treasurer.

The Magpies, who play in the Pitching In Isthmian League & Thurlow Nunn League, have announced former Canaries money man Ben Dack has joined the club.

Mr Dack will take a lead on the club’s finances, as well as working closely with chairman Ashley Bunn on building and delivering strategic plans for the football club off the pitch.

Mr Bunn was “delighted” to add Mr Dack to the growing team at Dereham Town, he said: “We are very clear with where we are going as a football club and we need the right people in the right areas to enable us to do this.

“I have been talking with Ben for some time now to try and get him to join us as I believed he could offer so much and I am delighted to say that as soon as he saw what we had to offer and our plans for the club, he very quickly said yes.”

The chairman added that Mr Dack’s experience would be “invaluable” for the club as they luck to progress further.

He said: “We are really lucky with the calibre of people we are getting involved at our football club and I can’t wait to work more closely with Ben as time progresses.

“The fact somebody with Ben’s experience has joined us shows the incredible progress we are making.

“We will continue to ensure we build partnerships locally, such as the recent one with The Daisy Programme, to ensure that we offer back to our great community and make it a better place for those that live within it.”

Mr Dack joined Norwich City as their financial director back in 2016.

“It is a real privilege to be asked to join the team at Dereham Town,” he said.

“This community club is going through some exciting yet challenging phases, particularly with the impact that Covid-19 is having on all clubs across the country and it’s a great opportunity to demonstrate what is possible in the face of adversity.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ashley and the team to deliver a sustainable and long-term vision for the club.”