Plans entered for gun shop next to nursery and children's play area

PUBLISHED: 16:31 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 27 August 2019

The use class would stay as an D1 unit for the rear ground floor unit which is planning to be used as a day nursery and children’s play area. Picture: Greta Levy

A former town centre gym could be developed into a gun shop at the front and a children's play area at the rear after plans were entered.

In a planning application submitted to East Suffolk Council, the former gym in Hungate Court, Beccles, is proposed to be split into three separate units, with two of the spaces already lined up for a lease agreement.

According to the plans, the rear ground floor unit will be used as a day nursery/children's play area.

The front unit will be occupied by MF Sporting, a gunshop currently in Hungate which is looking to relocate.

The store, which opened in 2015, sells a range of equipment and clothing for country sports - including shotguns, air rifles and ammunition.

Michael FitzRoy, the owner of MF Sporting, confirmed the move.

"It is in the front part of the store and another business will go in the back. It is a completely separate business - a wall will be put up between them and us," he said.

According to the design and access statement, the application aims to split the existing space of the former Seasons Health Club into three separate units.

An excerpt of the application, which was submitted on August 22, read: "Several potential tenants have shown interest in taking parts of the unit subject to this change of use application being approved."

According to the application submitted by Anergreen Properties Ltd, the unit for the rear ground floor is planned to be used as a day nursery and children's play area, and the front unit will undergo exterior alterations for the gunshop.

They include the installation of a solid front door in accordance with firearms regulations, security glazing, a new alarm system and security fittings for the storage of shotguns and other firearms. External CCTV will be provided, according to the plans.

A firearms officer will also have to visit the store to discuss alterations.

There is no tenant currently lined up for the remaining first floor unit.

To comment on the plans, contact planning@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

