See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Time is running out to buy this empty detached house in one of the best roads in Norwich which is coming under the hammer for £475,000-£525,000.

Little is known about the house, 37, Ipswich Road, except it has been in the ownership of the same family for 45 years and now needs complete modernisation.

It was about to be sold by Auction House in the firm's July sale but was withdrawn and now is coming up again in the auction on December 4.

The house is unusual in that it's a large, once grand home, in a third of an acre, and completely empty.

One of the bedrooms at the empty property on Ipswich Road in central Norwich which will be sold at auction on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury One of the bedrooms at the empty property on Ipswich Road in central Norwich which will be sold at auction on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Inside is a hall, off which is a lounge, dining room, kitchen and a cloakroom with four bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom.

On the second floor is a boarded loft area which could be converted into an extra living room or accommodation.

Going under the hammer. The property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which is expected to fetch more than half a million pounds when it is auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury Going under the hammer. The property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which is expected to fetch more than half a million pounds when it is auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Bryan Baxter, Auction House auctioneer, said: "This highly desirable detached house has been in the same family for over 45 years. It has been vacant for a considerable time and is now in need of a full modernisation programme."

The property, which retains much of its original character, could be extended subject to obtaining planning consent and the second floor could also be adapted, he added.

"The gardens which extend to approximately a third of an acre are also in need of attention."

Inside the house has original tiled fireplaces and a stained glass panel on the window by the stairs.

There is a large attic area at the empty property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be sold at auction on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury There is a large attic area at the empty property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be sold at auction on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Some old patterned carpet and wallpaper remain but many rooms have bare floorboards and are lit by single lightbulbs. The kitchen and bathroom look like they haven't been touched for decades.

Outside the front garden has an off road parking area and a driveway to a single garage.

The auction is being held at the Dunston Hall hotel in Norwich on December 4 at 11am and has a total of 70 lots for sale.

Ipswich Road is considered by agents to be one of the city's prime addresses.

The property on Ipswich Road, Norwich has been empty for some time but will be sold at auction on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury The property on Ipswich Road, Norwich has been empty for some time but will be sold at auction on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The substantial garden at a property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which is expected to fetch more than half a million pounds when it is auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury The substantial garden at a property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which is expected to fetch more than half a million pounds when it is auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The dated kitchen inside the empty property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be sold at auction next month. Picture: Neil Didsbury The dated kitchen inside the empty property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be sold at auction next month. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The four bedroom property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which is expected to fetch more than half a million pounds at auction on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury The four bedroom property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which is expected to fetch more than half a million pounds at auction on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury