Former florists in historic town centre building up for grabs

PUBLISHED: 13:27 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 26 February 2020

The former Swaffham and Fakenham Florist building is up for rent. Pic: Brown & Co

The former Swaffham and Fakenham Florist building is up for rent. Pic: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed character building used as a successful florist for 12 years is up for rent.

Michelle Boon and Megan Thaxton, of Floral Sistas. Pic: submittedMichelle Boon and Megan Thaxton, of Floral Sistas. Pic: submitted

The property in Market Place, Swaffham has been occupied by the Swaffham and Fakenham Florist, run by two sisters, Michelle Boon and Megan Thaxton. They have now rebranded the business to Floral Sistas.

But the move is because their business has taken off meaning they've decided to expand into their own new, larger studio, no longer needing a high street presence. The business is relocating to a new studio at their parents' house in Wormegay near Swaffham, which will not be open to the public, but will enable them to store more flowers, mostly supplied from Holland.

The former Swaffham and Fakenham Florist building is up for rent. Pic: Brown & Co

Meanwhile, the building they've used as their shop is for rent for £583 a month. Agents Brown & Co, marketing the property, state: "The property is currently laid out with an L shaped retail/sales area which is open to a work room to the rear, with additional work space, ground floor storage and a rear yard behind." The building has two further floors for storage and character features including a quarry tiled floor and a fireplace as well as a beamed ceiling.

The sisters took over the florists from another family member and it has been a huge success, particularly with wedding flowers.

They do flowers for around 100 weddings a year and had to turn away requests for 30 or so more because of the demands of running the shop.

Miss Boon and Mrs Thaxton, who run the florists with their mum Oonah Boon, an aunt and friend, wanted the new name to represent all the ladies working together - even though dad Kevin Boon also helps out in the business too. They took the decision to vacate the high street shop because they now tend to visit their clients, many whom come from outside Norfolk.

The business has done some of the biggest summer weddings ever in Norfolk - one with 350 guests seated for dinner and requiring moveable chillers to keep the flowers fresh in the heat until the reception started.

The shop offers 646 sqft with storage above and is close to other stores including Boots and Asda.

The former Swaffham and Fakenham Florist building is up for rent. Pic: Brown & Co

The building is available now.

The former Swaffham and Fakenham Florist building is up for rent. Pic: Brown & CoThe former Swaffham and Fakenham Florist building is up for rent. Pic: Brown & Co

