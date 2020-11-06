Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?
PUBLISHED: 12:17 06 November 2020
Archant
A list of stores remaining open during lockdown in Norwich’s Chantry Place, formerly the Chapelfield shopping centre, has been released.
Following the latest government guidance on Covid, essential shops, delivery, takeaway and click and collect services can remain open.
The car park at Chantry Place is open, with free parking for NHS workers.
Stores remaining open include:
Essential retailers
Boots
Holland & Barrett
NM Money (formerly Eurochange)
Superdrug
Timpson shoe repairs
Delivery or takeaway:
Ask Italian
Auntie Anne’s – takeaway only
BB’s Coffee and Muffins
Byron burger diner
Caffe Nero – takeaway only
Chopstix
Costa – takeaway only
Gourmet Burger Kitchen diner
KFC
Krispy Kreme
McDonald’s
Pizza Hut
Starbucks – takeaway only
Wagamama
YO! Sushi
Click and Collect service (shoppers will be given a time when placing their order online)
Beaverbrooks jewellers
Game
Hollister
Langleys toy shop
Lush handmade cosmetics
Menkind gift shop
Nespresso boutique
Office shoes
The Fragrance Shop
Zara fashion
