Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, has announced which shops are remaining open during lockdown. Pic: supplied Archant

A list of stores remaining open during lockdown in Norwich’s Chantry Place, formerly the Chapelfield shopping centre, has been released.

Following the latest government guidance on Covid, essential shops, delivery, takeaway and click and collect services can remain open.

The car park at Chantry Place is open, with free parking for NHS workers.

Stores remaining open include:

Essential retailers

Boots

Holland & Barrett

NM Money (formerly Eurochange)

Superdrug

Timpson shoe repairs

Delivery or takeaway:

Ask Italian

Auntie Anne’s – takeaway only

BB’s Coffee and Muffins

Byron burger diner

Caffe Nero – takeaway only

Chopstix

Costa – takeaway only

Gourmet Burger Kitchen diner

KFC

Krispy Kreme

McDonald’s

Pizza Hut

Starbucks – takeaway only

Wagamama

YO! Sushi

Click and Collect service (shoppers will be given a time when placing their order online)

Beaverbrooks jewellers

Game

Hollister

Langleys toy shop

Lush handmade cosmetics

Menkind gift shop

Nespresso boutique

Office shoes

The Fragrance Shop

Zara fashion