Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services Archant

A four bedroom terraced house which was once a quaint Norfolk pub is up for sale.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

The property at 161, Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth was formerly the Castle Tavern, once run by the renowned Lacons brewery.

The Castle Tavern started out in 1854 but closed in 1916.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

It is listed on the Norfolk pubs website as having several landlords including a George Francis who was fined five shillings in 1860 for having the pub open and permitting drinking ‘at illegal hours’ on a Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A few years later, in 1864, Mr Francis found himself in trouble again for the same offence and a court case ended with him being ordered to make a donation to the poor box.

Elijah Walter Gibbs then ran it from 1912. A lovely old photograph exists showing his wife Eleanor Gibbs and their three children, standing outside the pub in the same year.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

The pub had three more landlords after Mr Gibbs until it finally closed after its licence was not renewed.

The property, which stands out from many of the other buildings in the street because of its height, was sold in 1999 for £21,000.

It is now being sold with potential to be converted into flats, subject to planning permission.

Offering 2,500 sqft of accommodation, it has some original features but is in need of full refurbishment.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

“It would make a wonderful commercial space, restaurant, bar, hairdresser, art gallery, a beautiful single dwelling or equally lend itself to be converted into flats, all subject to the relevant permissions,” said London-based agents Luxe Property & Financial Services.

Cash offers are being invited in excess of £130,000.

The Castle Tavern is one of a number of pubs lost to Great Yarmouth over the years. Others include the Admiral Seymour, Salisbury Road, which was converted into flats.

The Ship, 4 Middlegate Street was closed and converted into NHS offices.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

This building was originally the home of John Ireland, mayor of Great Yarmouth in 1716, and became a public house by 1797.

The Burton Arms was situated on Howard Street and also closed.

Many were operated by Lacons Brewery which was founded in 1760, but shut down in 1968, before being relaunched in 2013.

In the mid 1800s Lacons Brewery decided to sell to the London market and by 1866 it was despatching upwards of 50,000 barrels a year to London.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

161 Northgate Street, which was formerly the Castle Tavern, now for sale. Pic: Google 161 Northgate Street, which was formerly the Castle Tavern, now for sale. Pic: Google