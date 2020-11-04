Search

Advanced search

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 04 November 2020

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

Archant

A four bedroom terraced house which was once a quaint Norfolk pub is up for sale.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial ServicesThe fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

The property at 161, Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth was formerly the Castle Tavern, once run by the renowned Lacons brewery.

The Castle Tavern started out in 1854 but closed in 1916.

MORE: ‘Vindictive and illogical’: Pub owners furious at takeaway beer snub

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial ServicesThe fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

It is listed on the Norfolk pubs website as having several landlords including a George Francis who was fined five shillings in 1860 for having the pub open and permitting drinking ‘at illegal hours’ on a Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A few years later, in 1864, Mr Francis found himself in trouble again for the same offence and a court case ended with him being ordered to make a donation to the poor box.

Elijah Walter Gibbs then ran it from 1912. A lovely old photograph exists showing his wife Eleanor Gibbs and their three children, standing outside the pub in the same year.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial ServicesThe fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

The pub had three more landlords after Mr Gibbs until it finally closed after its licence was not renewed.

The property, which stands out from many of the other buildings in the street because of its height, was sold in 1999 for £21,000.

It is now being sold with potential to be converted into flats, subject to planning permission.

Offering 2,500 sqft of accommodation, it has some original features but is in need of full refurbishment.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial ServicesThe fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

“It would make a wonderful commercial space, restaurant, bar, hairdresser, art gallery, a beautiful single dwelling or equally lend itself to be converted into flats, all subject to the relevant permissions,” said London-based agents Luxe Property & Financial Services.

Cash offers are being invited in excess of £130,000.

The Castle Tavern is one of a number of pubs lost to Great Yarmouth over the years. Others include the Admiral Seymour, Salisbury Road, which was converted into flats.

The Ship, 4 Middlegate Street was closed and converted into NHS offices.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial ServicesThe fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

This building was originally the home of John Ireland, mayor of Great Yarmouth in 1716, and became a public house by 1797.

The Burton Arms was situated on Howard Street and also closed.

Many were operated by Lacons Brewery which was founded in 1760, but shut down in 1968, before being relaunched in 2013.

In the mid 1800s Lacons Brewery decided to sell to the London market and by 1866 it was despatching upwards of 50,000 barrels a year to London.

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial ServicesThe fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

You may also want to watch:

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial ServicesThe fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

The fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial ServicesThe fascinating property in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, for sale. Pic: Luxe Property & Financial Services

161 Northgate Street, which was formerly the Castle Tavern, now for sale. Pic: Google161 Northgate Street, which was formerly the Castle Tavern, now for sale. Pic: Google

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Council’s customer service centre to close during lockdown

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will close for face-to-face enquiries and visits. Picture: Google Images

New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Teen arrested as stash of stolen cycles found in house

Is this your bike? Four stolen bikes were recovered from a property in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police