Former cake school could become Chinese takeaway

Former cake school could become a Chinese takeaway. Picture: Google Archant

A former cake shop in Coltishall could become a Chinese takeaway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans for a change of use from a tea room to a hot food takeaway at the building in the High Street have been lodged with Broadland District Council.

The shop closed about six months ago and was formerly known as the Scrumptious Buns Cake School.

The planning application was submitted by Alfons Lee, also from High Street, Coltishall, who has requested that the takeaway be open seven days a week, from 5pm to 10pm.