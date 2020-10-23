Search

Former bank sells at auction for new homes

PUBLISHED: 07:15 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 23 October 2020

A former Barclays bank sold at auction to be made into new homes. Pic: EDP

Archant

A historic building in a Norfolk town which was a Barclays bank has sold for £330,000 at auction.

A former Barclays bank sold at auction to be made into new homes. Pic: Auction HouseA former Barclays bank sold at auction to be made into new homes. Pic: Auction House

The building, 13, Bridge Street, Downham Market, built in 1903, fetched £30,000 more than the guide price although had been for sale previously for £375,000.

It was snapped up by a local developer who plans to turn it into flats.

The building closed as a bank last year amid a swathe of Barclays cuts. It still has reminders inside of its former use including a gated strong room.

It also has original features such as cornicing, ceiling roses, sash windows and double mahogany front doors.

The period property came under the hammer with Norwich-based Auction House earlier this week. The auctioneers had stated it was ideal, subject to planning, for converting into offices and residential. Inside there’s the former banking hall, three offices, a staff room, store areas and the former safe, with outside, a car park for seven-eight cars.

