Marley and Me: one woman and her pet dog launch new estate agency

That's the catchy message from boss Christina Mallinder who, with her cute pet dog Marley, has just opened up a new estate agency in Norwich called Vario.

Miss Mallinder, 31, who worked in the Aylsham branch of multi property agency Arnolds Keys as senior negotiator after being assistant branch manager for estate agents Abbotts, decided to make 2020 the year she started up her own business.

Before estate agency, Christina, who lives in Norwich with her partner and their cockapoo, Marley, started her career at Barclays bank and worked her way up from being cashier to branch manager in the Red Lion Street branch as well as in Diss and Swaffham. Towards the end of her career with Barclays, she was in charge of the entire floor of 15 staff.

Miss Mallinder loves working with people and Vario aims to offer something a little different, as the name suggests, a variation on typical estate agency services. For a start, you'll deal directly with the boss and it's not a 9-5 office as Miss Mallinder is available on her mobile up to 7.30pm every weekday evening.

"If there is something I haven't included that people want, I can build it in, I am in control of my business. In the past, I've sometimes been scolded for taking too long at an appointment but I'd be helping someone fill in a form or giving them a little extra bit of support and I'm really looking forward to that part of the job."

She has recruited trainee Toby Woolner who also runs his own cleaning company - so Vario is including a cleaning service to those who need or want a little help in getting homes ready for selling. Vario is focusing on homes for sale in the north and north-west of the city but will consider all requests.

The name means doing something different, and the logo symbolises breaking free and being inspired. "It's been my dream to have my own agency and now I've grown it into a reality."

Christina has leased an office in 157, Aylsham Road - once the home of another estate agent, Spencer Ward. She felt it was vital to have a high street presence. "I personally don't think it's professional to work from home, it was important to me to have an office away from my home, I've chosen quirky furniture, I've got a big leather sofa and art on the walls."

And probably a lure for many people is the fact that doggie Marley is a 'bone-afide' member of the team, even with his own little uniform, a tie, and ready to give and receive lots of cuddles.

Vario estate agents, 157 Aylsham Road is on 01603 952595 or email info@varioestateagents.com www.varioestateagents.co.uk