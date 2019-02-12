Shabby to chic: Amazing before and after pictures of Golden Triangle semi
PUBLISHED: 13:36 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 18 February 2019
A run-down Golden Triangle home has been transformed into a stunner after being snapped up at auction.
No 4 Town Close Road came up for sale at auction in 2014 when it was bought for £668,000 – and just look at it now.
The Grade II listed home boasting beautiful high ceilings and original features has been refurbished and extended.
It now offers new wiring and plumbing throughout, together with a comprehensive security system and period features with Victorian radiators, re-made ceiling roses, cornicing and a superb new kitchen and bathrooms.
The home has two principal reception rooms with open fireplaces, a study, kitchen with a new Aga and utility room. Upstairs are four large bedrooms, a family bathroom with a rolled top bath and on the second floor, a fifth bedroom and a new stunning bathroom with another rolled top bath.
Outside are ample gardens.
