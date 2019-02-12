Search

Shabby to chic: Amazing before and after pictures of Golden Triangle semi

PUBLISHED: 13:36 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 18 February 2019

The property on Town Close road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

The property on Town Close road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

Archant

A run-down Golden Triangle home has been transformed into a stunner after being snapped up at auction.

After; the beautiful new kitchen at the property on Town Close road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.ukAfter; the beautiful new kitchen at the property on Town Close road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

No 4 Town Close Road came up for sale at auction in 2014 when it was bought for £668,000 – and just look at it now.

The Grade II listed home boasting beautiful high ceilings and original features has been refurbished and extended.

It now offers new wiring and plumbing throughout, together with a comprehensive security system and period features with Victorian radiators, re-made ceiling roses, cornicing and a superb new kitchen and bathrooms.

Before; the kitchen at the property on Town Close Road when it came up for auction. Pic: www.brown-co.comBefore; the kitchen at the property on Town Close Road when it came up for auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The home has two principal reception rooms with open fireplaces, a study, kitchen with a new Aga and utility room. Upstairs are four large bedrooms, a family bathroom with a rolled top bath and on the second floor, a fifth bedroom and a new stunning bathroom with another rolled top bath.

Outside are ample gardens.

The property is for sale with Humberts.

Before; the sitting room when the property came up for auction. Pic: www.brown-co.comBefore; the sitting room when the property came up for auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

After; a single ended slipper bath as a central feature. Pic: www.homes24.co.ukAfter; a single ended slipper bath as a central feature. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

After; the sitting room now in the property at Town Close Road for sale. Pic: www.humberts.comAfter; the sitting room now in the property at Town Close Road for sale. Pic: www.humberts.com

Before; the drawing room at the property on Town Close Road when it came up for auction. Pic: www.brown-co.comBefore; the drawing room at the property on Town Close Road when it came up for auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The property on Town Close Road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.ukThe property on Town Close Road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

After; one of the most stunning rooms, the master bedroom at the property at Town Close Road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.ukAfter; one of the most stunning rooms, the master bedroom at the property at Town Close Road for sale. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

After: the beautiful drawing room in the property at Town Close Road now for sale. Pic: www.humberts.comAfter: the beautiful drawing room in the property at Town Close Road now for sale. Pic: www.humberts.com

