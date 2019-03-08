Footballer on target with new hair salon in Norwich

On my head usually has a very different meaning for a footballer who has just opened a new hair salon in Norwich.

King’s Lynn Town player Craig Parker has teamed up with his sister Karie-Ann Parker to open Missy’s Hair on Bank Plain.

After months of planning and searching for the right premises the stylish new salon has opened to its first customers and offers both women’s and men’s hairdressing as well as an eyelash bar.

The world of blow-dries and hair-styling is a far cry from the football career of the 32-year-old midfielder, who joined King’s Lynn Town in 2017 from AFC Sudbury, where he scored 42 goals in 99 games, and who previously played for Chelmsford City, Leiston and Needham Market.

Originally from Norwich his move to King’s Lynn was a chance to return to Norfolk and the new venture is a family affair also involving his mother, Lorraine.

He said: “My sister has been a stylist for the last 15 years and has been self-employed for about 10 of those. My trade is as a chartered accountant so we have just combined our skills to open a salon.

“My mum is involved in the salon too so it is really a family thing. She was also a hairdresser many years ago.

“She no longer cuts hair now but she has experience in the hair industry and she is going to be doing the reception and she is very good at interior design so she had plenty of ideas for what the salon should look like. Her ideas to make the salon really good have been invaluable.”

The salon name, Missy’s Hair, also has a family connection, he explains: “My late granddad used to call my sister Missy so we have gone with a sentimental name. Even now my parents still call her Missy.”

Mr Parker will not be wielding the scissors but he will be a customer having had his sister cut his own hair for the past decade and he hope his King’s Lynn teammates will follow suit.

He said: “They have all been really supportive. Mike the club captain texted me to say good luck with the opening.

“We’ve had a good laugh about it and I’ve had a bit of ribbing but they are getting all their girlfriends and wives to come down and have haircuts.”