Food Warehouse opening in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 09:50 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 14 March 2019

The Food Warehouse is opening a store in King's Lynn Picture: Nick Seddon

Nicholas A Seddon

A new discount food store is opening in King’s Lynn.

The store will open on Tuesday, March 26 Picture: Chris HickeyThe store will open on Tuesday, March 26 Picture: Chris Hickey

Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 in bringing a brand new store to Hardwick Retail Park.

The 8,866 sq ft supermarket opens on Tuesday, March 26, creating 30 new jobs.

Every customer who visits the store on opening day can enter a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning home appliances and gift vouchers.

Launched four years ago, The Food Warehouse now has over 85 stores across Britain and says it has significant growth plans for the year ahead.

Speaking about the new King Lynn store, Kristian Barrett, operations director for Food Warehouse, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in King Lynn. The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

King’s Lynn store manager Iain Robinson said: “Our opening day will be great fun for the whole family and our team are so excited to welcome the people of King Lynn to our brand new store.”

