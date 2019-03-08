Food Warehouse opens in King’s Lynn

The new Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A new discount food store has opened in King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Food Warehouse says it has invested £750,000 on its new branch on the Hardwick Retail Park. The store - the chain’s 85th - has created 30 new jobs.

Owned by frozen food giant Iceland, the four-year-old brand specialises in bulk offers to shoppers.

Its website says: “The Food Warehouse was formed in 2014 which makes us rather young. Our bigger brother, Iceland’s history goes right back to 1970 when Malcolm Walker and another retailer founded the very first Iceland store.

“Iceland now has over 800 stores and the Food Warehouse, over 50. We’ve got some catching up to do - but for now, we’re focused on opening another 30 stores over the next year.”