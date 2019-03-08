Search

Another Food Warehouse store is opening in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:27 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 04 July 2019

The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A discount food store is the latest to join a new £6.9m retail park.

The new Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopThe new Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The Food Warehouse will be joining Greggs, B&M and Home Bargains on the Breckland Retail Park, which is bringing 200 jobs to Thetford.

It has applied for planning permission to attach its branding and signage to Unit D on the development, on the former Tulip site off London Road.

A spokesman said: "The planning application relates to the proposed opening of one of our larger Food Warehouse stores.

"This is currently scheduled for early 2020, but the date is subject to confirmation. The new store will create approximately 25 new jobs."

Food Warehouse, launched in 2014 by frozen food giant Iceland, has 100 stores, including branches in King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth. It specialises in cash and carry style bulk discount offers.

Its move onto Breckland Retail Park leaves just one of the site's five units vacant.

Iceland, which opened its first store in Shropshire in 1970, now has 900. Earlier this year, it was named the UK's top supermarket for customer satisfaction.

