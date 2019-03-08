M&S in Norwich to offer food discount to customers who bring their own containers

Marks and Spencer is offering shoppers who bring their own reusable containers a discount on food-to-go.

M&S will offer shoppers with reusable containers a discount on food-to-go. Photo: M&S M&S will offer shoppers with reusable containers a discount on food-to-go. Photo: M&S

It comes as part of the business's continuing bid to help reduce single-use plastics in store.

The new scheme, available at shops with Market Place counters including the one in Norwich city centre, will see customers that bring their own reusable containers for lunch-to-go offered a 25p discount off each meal.

Paul Willgoss, director of food technology at M&S, said: "Food-to-go is a growing market so finding solutions in this space is an important part of our wider plan.

"Our Market Place containers are already widely recyclable, but we want to go a step further with the introduction of an incentive to encourage customers to switch to reusable containers."

M&S already offers a 25p incentive for hot drinks served in reusable coffee cups - an initiative that was introduced in April 2018.