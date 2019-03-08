Takeaway on Prince of Wales Road ordered to take ‘urgent action’ over poor food hygiene

The Siciliano takeaway on Prince of Wales Road has been given a food hygiene rating of one. Picture: Archant Archant

A Norwich takeaway has been warned to take immediate action over food hygiene breaches after being given a rating of one.

Siciliano pizza and kebab takeaway, on Prince of Wales Road, was warned formal enforcement action is likely after inspectors found a litany of issues.

However, staff at the food outlet told this newspaper that improvements have already been made.

In the report, inspectors warned of food contamination with a “lack of hand washing” and no hot water running to some of the taps.

Inspectors said: “There was no hot water to the wash hand basin - the water upstairs required someone to switch it on and then it failed after 10 minutes.

“The basement WC wash hand basin had no hot water.”

Inspectors were unable to trace the origin of the food being cooked and sold because of a lack of labelling and there were no records available for the purchases.

They added staff hygiene and the facilities were “inadequate”.

“The structure facilities and standard of cleaning and maintenance are less than satisfactory and you are failing to comply with the law in many respects,” their report said.

“There is major non-compliance with legal requirements. Your food safety management system was not written down.

“Some staff are not suitably supervised instructed and/or trained in food hygiene. The contraventions require your urgent attention.

“A revisit is planned and formal enforcement action is likely.”

A spokesman for Siciliano said a light which was broken in the cellar had already been fixed, and he was expecting a better result when inspectors returned.

He said: “We changed the lights, and they’re going to come and check it again. Everything is working. Everything is five star.”