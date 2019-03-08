Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Takeaway on Prince of Wales Road ordered to take ‘urgent action’ over poor food hygiene

PUBLISHED: 17:32 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 16 March 2019

The Siciliano takeaway on Prince of Wales Road has been given a food hygiene rating of one. Picture: Archant

The Siciliano takeaway on Prince of Wales Road has been given a food hygiene rating of one. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norwich takeaway has been warned to take immediate action over food hygiene breaches after being given a rating of one.

Siciliano pizza and kebab takeaway, on Prince of Wales Road, was warned formal enforcement action is likely after inspectors found a litany of issues.

However, staff at the food outlet told this newspaper that improvements have already been made.

In the report, inspectors warned of food contamination with a “lack of hand washing” and no hot water running to some of the taps.

Inspectors said: “There was no hot water to the wash hand basin - the water upstairs required someone to switch it on and then it failed after 10 minutes.

“The basement WC wash hand basin had no hot water.”

Inspectors were unable to trace the origin of the food being cooked and sold because of a lack of labelling and there were no records available for the purchases.

They added staff hygiene and the facilities were “inadequate”.

“The structure facilities and standard of cleaning and maintenance are less than satisfactory and you are failing to comply with the law in many respects,” their report said.

“There is major non-compliance with legal requirements. Your food safety management system was not written down.

“Some staff are not suitably supervised instructed and/or trained in food hygiene. The contraventions require your urgent attention.

“A revisit is planned and formal enforcement action is likely.”

A spokesman for Siciliano said a light which was broken in the cellar had already been fixed, and he was expecting a better result when inspectors returned.

He said: “We changed the lights, and they’re going to come and check it again. Everything is working. Everything is five star.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Lorry carrying chickens blown over in high winds on A47 roundabout

A Banham Poultry lorry overturned in high winds on the A47. Picture: Geraldine Scott

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting

Weird Norfolk: Both ladies in this Felbrigg Hall photo soon met their strange deaths

The Ketton sisters and Felbrigg Hall. Picture: THE NATIONAL TRUST / EDP Archive

Driver, 41, claimed he was 17 when stopped by police

The Peugeot Passenger was pulled over by police officers over concerns about speeding. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Fantastic. I was never prouder’ - Beaming Farke salutes table topping City after 2-1 Rotherham win

Daniel Farke leads the celebrations after Norwich City's 2-1 win at Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s battling 2-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Kenny McLean put Norwich City in front at Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Rotherham United 1 Norwich City 2: McLean and Godfrey send Canaries clear at the top

Marco Stiepermann rushes to celebrate with Kenny McLean after the Scot put Norwich 1-0 up at Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Right now I’m feeling like the luckiest woman alive’ - Driver describes life-changing moment after lorry overturns on road

A Banham Poultry lorry overturned in high winds on the A47. Picture: Geraldine Scott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists