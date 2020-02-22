Search

Advanced search

Trader says roadworks have cost him £30,000 - but council blames the economy

PUBLISHED: 08:42 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 22 February 2020

Doug Smith, director of Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doug Smith, director of Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A business owner has said city road works have caused him to lose more than £30,000 in takings and put his livelihood in jeopardy.

Doug Smith, director of Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDoug Smith, director of Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But Norfolk County Council, which is behind the roadworks, has refused to offer compensation and says the loss is down to the economic climate.

Doug Smith and his family have run Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, in Norwich, since 2017.

But Mr Smith said since work to install two new pedestrian crossings in the street began in January, customers have found it difficult to get to the store and as a result the shop has seen a 55pc fall in revenue.

Mr Smith said: "We have got no passing traffic at all which is what we rely on to a certain extent. You can get here but we have had comments from people who have said 'if we didn't know you were here we wouldn't have bothered'."

Doug Smith, director of Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDoug Smith, director of Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Earlier this month, Mr Smith wrote to Norfolk County Council to ask for compensation for loss of earnings but, in a reply, was told: "The authority cannot be held liable for a nuisance which is a duty imposed on it by statute.

"In this case the loss you have sustained is a mere economic loss this is not recoverable... Pure economic loss is a financial loss suffered by a claimant and that is unconnected with and does not flow from any physical damage to his property or person."

Mr Smith said the company was £30,000 to £45,000 down on what it would usually take for January and February.

Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFlooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It's putting my livelihood in jeopardy - we are on the breadline, I might have to go to a bank and ask to loan some money," he said. "It's an awful lot of stress.

"It just seems to much for the sake of four pedestrian crossings. I appreciate it's a safety thing but it seems ludicrous nine weeks down the line."

A spokesperson for Transport for Norwich said: "The Heigham Street scheme will provide much needed safety improvements including the construction of two new pedestrian crossings. The scheme has strong local support but we appreciate there will be some disruption as the work is carried out.

"We have maintained access to homes and businesses throughout the scheme and installed signs to remind drivers that businesses are open as usual."

Most Read

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Flames rip through holiday home as man and four dogs escape

David Wixey (right, in blue coat) looks on as firefighters work to dampen down flames at his West Runton home. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Restaurant review: ‘One of the most family-friendly places to eat in Norwich’

The Stables at the Royal Norwich Picture: Shorthose Russell

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Still no fairy-tale ending for Cinderella - Can you help her find a home?

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is coming to Norfolk and Suffolk on his This Is Me tour. Picture Image 1st London.

Flames rip through holiday home as man and four dogs escape

David Wixey (right, in blue coat) looks on as firefighters work to dampen down flames at his West Runton home. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24