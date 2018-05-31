This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant Archant © 2014

A floating bar and restaurant which has attracted thousands of people to the north Norfolk coast is up for sale.

The Albatros, a former Dutch sailing ship, has become a familiar landmark and tourist destination for visitors to Wells, and is permanently moored on the town's quay.

The 32m-long North Sea sailing clipper has been owned by captain Ton Brouwer for 40 years and, in 2005, he transformed it into a cafe, bar, restaurant, music venue and B&B.

But now, following an extended closure for maintenance work, Mr Brouwer has decided it is time to step aside and sell the ship with its accompanying business.

"Of course I am retiring from the business with a heavy heart, but I have done it long enough and it is time for me to do something else," he said.

"Running a business like this is seven days a week, all year round. It's a nice job, but also intense to run it in the way I have done."

Hailing from Holland himself, Mr Brouwer bought the Albatros in 1980 during a trip to Denmark and restored her over a five-period between 1983 and 1988.

The craft - originally built in 1899 - was subsequently commissioned as a sailing cargo vessel once again, travelling all over Europe and the North Sea with its captain and crew.

It was during this time that Mr Brouwer sailed to Wells more than 100 times and decided the Albatros would be central to his next chapter, albeit in far more static circumstances.

Since docking at Wells, the popular attraction has become famous for its Dutch pancakes and caters for hundreds of visitors every day during the summer months, but has not made a commercial sailing trip since 2008.

Mr Brouwer, now in his 70s, is already looking forward to an exciting new venture, although concedes it will be nowhere near as exhausting.

"I'm not a person who likes to rest so I'll be straight on to the next thing, but something with a bit more time for myself.

"I am so used to doing this, but I think now is the right time to go."

The Albatros is on the market with MJ Lewis and Son for £165,000. For more information call 01621 859373 or email info@mjlewisboatsales.com.

