This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

PUBLISHED: 14:09 03 February 2020

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

A floating bar and restaurant which has attracted thousands of people to the north Norfolk coast is up for sale.

The Albatros, a Dutch clipper which was transformed into a floating bar and restaurant in Wells, is up for sale. Picture: ArchantThe Albatros, a Dutch clipper which was transformed into a floating bar and restaurant in Wells, is up for sale. Picture: Archant

The Albatros, a former Dutch sailing ship, has become a familiar landmark and tourist destination for visitors to Wells, and is permanently moored on the town's quay.

The 32m-long North Sea sailing clipper has been owned by captain Ton Brouwer for 40 years and, in 2005, he transformed it into a cafe, bar, restaurant, music venue and B&B.

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: ArchantCaptain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

But now, following an extended closure for maintenance work, Mr Brouwer has decided it is time to step aside and sell the ship with its accompanying business.

"Of course I am retiring from the business with a heavy heart, but I have done it long enough and it is time for me to do something else," he said.

Wells floating bar and restaurant The Albatros is up for sale. Picture: ArchantWells floating bar and restaurant The Albatros is up for sale. Picture: Archant

"Running a business like this is seven days a week, all year round. It's a nice job, but also intense to run it in the way I have done."

Hailing from Holland himself, Mr Brouwer bought the Albatros in 1980 during a trip to Denmark and restored her over a five-period between 1983 and 1988.

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: ArchantCaptain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

The craft - originally built in 1899 - was subsequently commissioned as a sailing cargo vessel once again, travelling all over Europe and the North Sea with its captain and crew.

It was during this time that Mr Brouwer sailed to Wells more than 100 times and decided the Albatros would be central to his next chapter, albeit in far more static circumstances.

The Albatros, a floating bar and retaurant moored in Wells, is up for sale. Picture: ArchantThe Albatros, a floating bar and retaurant moored in Wells, is up for sale. Picture: Archant

Since docking at Wells, the popular attraction has become famous for its Dutch pancakes and caters for hundreds of visitors every day during the summer months, but has not made a commercial sailing trip since 2008.

Mr Brouwer, now in his 70s, is already looking forward to an exciting new venture, although concedes it will be nowhere near as exhausting.

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: ArchantCaptain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

"I'm not a person who likes to rest so I'll be straight on to the next thing, but something with a bit more time for myself.

"I am so used to doing this, but I think now is the right time to go."

The Albatros is on the market with MJ Lewis and Son for £165,000. For more information call 01621 859373 or email info@mjlewisboatsales.com.

