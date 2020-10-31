Historic hall goes up for rent – with some rather royal neighbours

The Queen, pictured at Sandringham. Pic: EDP Archant

If you’re keen to keep up with the Joneses, you might not want to move into this historic hall.

Flitcham Hall is up for rent. Pic: Sandringham estate Flitcham Hall is up for rent. Pic: Sandringham estate

The six-bedroom hall, which boasts its own tennis court, is on the Sandringham Estate - so the folk nearby include the Queen, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Flitcham Hall is described as being “off the beaten track and nestled into a private area of the Sandringham Estate”.

But it doesn’t come cheap – the property is up for rent for £3,750 a month.

Flitcham Hall, once the home of the Brereton family, is close to Sandringham, the country home of the Queen, as well as Anmer Hall, the rural retreat of the Cambridges.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, pictured at Sandringham. Pic: EDP The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, pictured at Sandringham. Pic: EDP

The hall’s ideal tenant will want to live there a minimum of three years and will have to pass muster to be deemed suitable to take up occupancy.

Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk home. Pic: EDP Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk home. Pic: EDP

George Brereton was a tenant farmer in Victorian times and looked after 873 acres, employing 21 men. His son Sidney served in the Royal Garrison Artillery, 177th Heavy Battery division and was killed in August 1918, aged 42.

He had been called up from the reserve, enlisting in 1915, and died from an accidental gun shot wound.

As he didn’t die in action, he is not on the Flitcham war memorial but his death is recorded among his fellow soldiers who were killed on the battlefield.

Flitcham Hall has three attic rooms, a reception hall, three reception rooms, a kitchen, breakfast room and utility room.

Outside, it has a rear walled garden, tennis court and there’s apparently an impressive wine cellar, as well as a number of brick outbuildings.

There is also a two hectare paddock and field shelter available by separate negotiation.

The Royal family owns properties across 13 villages close to Sandringham, stretchng from Wolferton to Bircham.

There is always a strict no cats policy but dogs are allowed. All of the properties are let unfurnished.

The estate details state: “Properties are not let on a first come, first served basis, but rather on which prospective tenant is best suited to the property.”