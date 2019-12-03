Search

Norwich to Newquay flights scrapped

PUBLISHED: 13:04 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 03 December 2019

Loganair is stopping their flight from Norwich to Newquay. Pic: Archant

Flights from Norwich to Newquay have been ditched less than two months after the 80 minute service was launched and Scottish routes are also affected.

The announcement comes as Loganair said it was planning to shut its Norwich base.

At first it was thought only the Norwich-Manchester route was going to be cancelled. But now the Scottish airline has admitted the much-heralded new service to surfer's paradise Newquay is also among the casualties.

"The structure of Loganair's flying programme from the Scottish end of the routes to Norwich does not provide the opportunity to support a Norwich to Newquay route," a spokesman said.

The news came as people with flights booked on the Cornwall service, which was due to start next spring, received emails stating their flights had been cancelled and refunds would be issued.

Emails sent to passengers stated: "Loganair will no longer be operating a service between Norwich and Newquay in Summer 2020. We apologise for the disruption to your travel plans. As there are no reasonable air travel alternatives, the only option is to request a refund."

Meanwhile, Loganair also confirmed changes to its Scottish routes. The spokesman added: "Norwich to Aberdeen will have extra services on Saturdays and Sundays. Norwich to Edinburgh will reduce from three flights in each direction to two.

"However, as the aircraft operating from Edinburgh will have 49 seats as opposed to the current 37 the number of seats available will only decrease by 7%. We are confident this will have little impact on passenger numbers or on the ability of business passengers to have a working day at either end of the route."

For passengers booked on the new Cornwall route, hailed as a fast way of visiting the south-west compared to up to eight hours by car, the news came as a blow.

One passenger, who booked a return flight to Newquay costing £69 each way as soon as the new service was announced in October, but who did not want to be named, said: "I booked the flights for a birthday present for my partner and have also booked a hotel. The trip was for a long weekend and there is no way we can now go by car and I am also worried whether I will be able to cancel the accommodation."

Formal consultation discussions have started with Loganair's 44-strong team of pilots, cabin crew and engineers in Norwich, with the aim of minimising redundancies by offering positions in other parts of the Loganair network.

