Couple transform Norfolk office from dowdy to divine

PUBLISHED: 10:34 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 04 May 2019

Juliette and Joff Brooker, owners of Fleur Developments, pictured winning a What House? national award last year. Pic: Archant.

Juliette and Joff Brooker, owners of Fleur Developments, pictured winning a What House? national award last year. Pic: Archant.

A house building couple have transformed a run-down council building into new offices in the luxury style their new homes are renowned for.

The building before the transformation. Pic: submiited.

Joff Brooker and Juliette Hopkins, who own Fleur Developments, needed to move into larger premises to accommodate business growth – and tackled the project in the same way as creating a plush new home.

So they renovated a tired former council building on Grove Lane, Holt to facilitate the move from the former office base on nearby Cromer Road.

They painted the new building in heritage colours throughout and packed it with stylish furnishings and lighting.

The new office after the transformation. Pic: submitted.

On the ground floor an elegant reception area leads to several meeting rooms and a large kitchen/dining/sitting room. Mindful of improving wellbeing in the workplace, staff are encouraged to eat lunch away from their desks and to use the sociable seating area for some rest and relaxation. In the summer months, there's an attractive terrace to be enjoyed, plus there are plans for a gym and yoga area as well as regular visits from a masseuse. On the first floor a light, spacious open-plan office area has got plants, 'break out' tables and outside, there is a nod to looking after the environment with four electric charging stations and bicycles are provided to encourage staff to cycle rather than drive into Holt.

Founder and design director Juliette Hopkins said: “We wanted the new Fleur office to not only accommodate our growth as we take on larger development projects, but to reflect the fact we're a design-led housebuilder who pays attention to every detail of our homes. This should also be true of our workplace. The staff at Fleur are intrinsic to our success and we want them to enjoy their working environment and to know how much they are appreciated.”

Founded in 2007 Fleur specialises in creating beautiful properties and last year won a gold award at the national WhatHouse? Awards, 2018.

The building before the work started. Pic: submitted.

The new office after the transformation. Pic: submitted.

The building before the transformation. Pic: submitted.The building before the transformation. Pic: submitted.

The new office after the transformation. Pic: submitted.The new office after the transformation. Pic: submitted.

The building before the transformation. Pic: submitted.The building before the transformation. Pic: submitted.

