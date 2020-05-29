Search

Advanced search

Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

PUBLISHED: 10:40 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 29 May 2020

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Archant

After being “hit for six” following lockdown, one Fleggburgh pub has re-opened its doors for two-AA Rosette takeaways.

Mark Dixon from the Kings Arms, Fleggburgh. Picture: Nick ButcherMark Dixon from the Kings Arms, Fleggburgh. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mark Dixon, owner of the King’s Arms in Fleggburgh, opened for collection last weekend and said his “Dine With Kings” three/four course pre-prepared takeaway box was serving up a storm.

Essentially a “posh ready meal” with the option of wine and sides, the food boxes comprise some of the pub’s best-known dishes and the main course just needs a quick blast in the oven.

Mr Dixon said: “We decided to start doing takeaways once the government announced lockdown easing measures. It didn’t quite feel safe enough before that point.

“But the ‘Dine With Kings’ takeaways have been a hit. The meals come with an easy instruction menu and offer the same quality you’d get in our restaurant.

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark DixonThe King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

“We’ll be changing the menus every week and there will be three of each course to choose from when customers put their order in.

“There’s also fish and chips available to order on a Friday - which we’ve never done before - as well as steaks on a Saturday and our take on a Sunday roast.”

You may also want to watch:

According to Mr Dixon, the pub is fully booked up over July - as long as current government re-opening plans for hospitality do not fall through.

Taking advantage of the unprecedented quiet while in lockdown, the inside of the King’s Arms has also been refurbished and an outside area installed.

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark DixonThe King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Four new luxury guest rooms have been built within the pub’s country gardens, Norfolk Garden Rooms, and Mr Dixon said he was “positive” about the year ahead.

He said: “When this whole thing kicked off I felt really weird about everything.

“At first, I was enjoying the time off because never in my career have I taken a proper holiday for any length of time. We all needed a break and we welcomed it - my staff included.

“But then we started to get bored and frustrated and wanted to get back to work.

“I’m glad I had the time to reflect and think about the future, but our customers are so grateful we’re back in business.”

New rooms have been built at Norfolk Garden Rooms, attached to the King's Arms in Fleggburgh. Photo: Mark DixonNew rooms have been built at Norfolk Garden Rooms, attached to the King's Arms in Fleggburgh. Photo: Mark Dixon

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

Council spent £20m on an office and industrial units before coronavirus hit

Leader of Norwich City Council Alan Waters defended the decision to spend more than £21m on commercial property shortly before coronavirus hit the UK. Picture: Google Maps/Ian Burt

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Council spent £20m on an office and industrial units before coronavirus hit

Leader of Norwich City Council Alan Waters defended the decision to spend more than £21m on commercial property shortly before coronavirus hit the UK. Picture: Google Maps/Ian Burt

Tests after gin found to contain ‘too little alcohol’

Russell Evans, of Bullards gin. Pic: Archant

Details of City’s rearranged FA Cup quarter-final against United are revealed

Norwich City's players celebrate victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted
Drive 24