Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon Archant

After being “hit for six” following lockdown, one Fleggburgh pub has re-opened its doors for two-AA Rosette takeaways.

Mark Dixon from the Kings Arms, Fleggburgh. Picture: Nick Butcher Mark Dixon from the Kings Arms, Fleggburgh. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mark Dixon, owner of the King’s Arms in Fleggburgh, opened for collection last weekend and said his “Dine With Kings” three/four course pre-prepared takeaway box was serving up a storm.

Essentially a “posh ready meal” with the option of wine and sides, the food boxes comprise some of the pub’s best-known dishes and the main course just needs a quick blast in the oven.

Mr Dixon said: “We decided to start doing takeaways once the government announced lockdown easing measures. It didn’t quite feel safe enough before that point.

“But the ‘Dine With Kings’ takeaways have been a hit. The meals come with an easy instruction menu and offer the same quality you’d get in our restaurant.

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

“We’ll be changing the menus every week and there will be three of each course to choose from when customers put their order in.

“There’s also fish and chips available to order on a Friday - which we’ve never done before - as well as steaks on a Saturday and our take on a Sunday roast.”

According to Mr Dixon, the pub is fully booked up over July - as long as current government re-opening plans for hospitality do not fall through.

Taking advantage of the unprecedented quiet while in lockdown, the inside of the King’s Arms has also been refurbished and an outside area installed.

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Four new luxury guest rooms have been built within the pub’s country gardens, Norfolk Garden Rooms, and Mr Dixon said he was “positive” about the year ahead.

He said: “When this whole thing kicked off I felt really weird about everything.

“At first, I was enjoying the time off because never in my career have I taken a proper holiday for any length of time. We all needed a break and we welcomed it - my staff included.

“But then we started to get bored and frustrated and wanted to get back to work.

“I’m glad I had the time to reflect and think about the future, but our customers are so grateful we’re back in business.”

New rooms have been built at Norfolk Garden Rooms, attached to the King's Arms in Fleggburgh. Photo: Mark Dixon New rooms have been built at Norfolk Garden Rooms, attached to the King's Arms in Fleggburgh. Photo: Mark Dixon