Flats to go under virtual hammer for sale for £220,000 at property auction

The flats going under the hammer at an online property auction. Pic: submitted

A three-storey residence in Sheringham is poised to go under the virtual gavel in an online auction next month.

The terraced property comprising a maisonette and ground floor flat with a garden in St Peters Road is among 64 lots in the latest auction being held by land and property auction house Clive Emson on May 26.

Paul Bridgeman, a Clive Emson auctioneer covering East Anglia, said: “Given the location and opportunity for a quick sale, we anticipate keen interest from bidders. Within half a mile is the picturesque beach and waterfront, high street shopping, golf course and public transport links.

“Once enhanced, the flats may be suitable for letting, perhaps as holiday lets, owner occupation or perhaps conversion into a single dwelling, subject to planning consents.”

James Emson, Clive Emson’s MD, said: “The online bidding technology is tried and tested and once again proved its effectiveness in our March auction. We recorded £14m of sales in March, a sales rate of 70%, and there is no doubt that bidders, who must register first, are becoming more familiar with making bids online during the live auction.”