Seven new flats earmarked for historic house car park

PUBLISHED: 06:03 13 October 2020

Seven flats are earmarked for land next to the Ivory House in Norwich. Pic: KT Estate Agents

Archant

A site is for sale for £500,000 for the creation of new flats next to a historic Norwich building.

The historic Ivory House in Norwich. Pic: EDPThe historic Ivory House in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Planning permission was granted back in 2016 for seven flats on the car park for Ivory House in All Saints Green. That planning consent has now lapsed and would need to be re-applied for. The site currently serves as a car park for Ivory House, built in 1771 by renowned architect Thomas Ivory, who also created the Assembly House and the Octagon Chapel.

MORE: ‘It’s been a privilege’: Couple who restore historic windmill put it up for sale for £1m

Kelly Tumilty, owner of KT Estate agents, selling the site, said it was owned by property developers, one of whom lived in Singapore, and its location was attracting a lot of interest. “It’s right in the city centre and is on land used as a car park for Ivory House but most of those properties are rented out with no parking.” she said.

The site is on the north-west side of Ivory House, near to Pablo Fanque House, built as student accommodation, and in a conservation area.

