Search

Advanced search

Fresh bid to knock down village pub for homes and shops

PUBLISHED: 12:31 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 November 2020

The First and Last pub in Ormesby could be pulled down under a new attempt to replace it with two retail units with flats above, a terrace of three cottages, and two detached homes with separate garages. Picture: Liz Coates

The First and Last pub in Ormesby could be pulled down under a new attempt to replace it with two retail units with flats above, a terrace of three cottages, and two detached homes with separate garages. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A fresh bid is being made to demolish a former village pub and replace it with shops and homes.

The First and Last pub in Ormesby has been empty for eight years. A proposal is in the hands of planners to knock it down and build two retail units with flats above Picture: Liz CoatesThe First and Last pub in Ormesby has been empty for eight years. A proposal is in the hands of planners to knock it down and build two retail units with flats above Picture: Liz Coates

The First and Last in Ormesby St Margaret shut eight years ago and there have been a string of bids targeting homes for the site.

Permission has already been granted to convert the pub building into a house and add three homes to the plot which sits at the entrance to the village near a busy roundabout.

The new plan, from Yare Housing, involves bulldozing the pub and building two retail units with flats above on its footprint.

Elsewhere on the site there will be two detached houses with separate garages and a terrace of three cottages.

The latest planning bid seeks to demolish the First and Last pub in Ormesby Picture: Liz CoatesThe latest planning bid seeks to demolish the First and Last pub in Ormesby Picture: Liz Coates

A previous bid to demolish the pub and replace it with four properties was turned down for character and heritage reasons.

Two people have raised concerns over the new application and the proposed mix of residential and commercial.

One person said all efforts should be made to retain outdoor space in the Covid-19 era - the premises most recently being used by the Yankee Traveller and its Airstream mobile burger takeaway which saw picnic benches spring up in the car park and the old pub painted blue and strung with lights.

Kathryn Wendt, chairman of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council said it had always been the council’s long-standing wish that the pub building was preserved.

The First and Last pub in Ormesby could be pulled down under a new attempt to replace it with two retail units with flats above, a terrace of three cottages, and two detached homes with separate garages. Picture: Liz CoatesThe First and Last pub in Ormesby could be pulled down under a new attempt to replace it with two retail units with flats above, a terrace of three cottages, and two detached homes with separate garages. Picture: Liz Coates

Although members had not yet discussed the scheme she had advised everyone to look closely at the plans.

“We have had so many applications for that building, it has gone on and on for years.

“The parish council would certainly not want it demolished.”

The pub closed in 2012.

Public Houses Aerial view of the Public Houses Aerial view of the " First and Last " Public House at Ormesby St. Margaret near Great Yarmouth Dated 1962 Plate P7303

It was put forward as a community asset in 2015, but the bid was unsuccessful.

In December last year it was hit by fire, four fire crews rushing to save the derelict building described as “an eyesore.”

Then in February it came up for sale at auction securing a bid for £324,000 which failed to make the reserve.

The following month it made a return to the saleroom, this time with a lower guide price of between £280,000-£300,000 as opposed to £300,000-£350,000 previously.

The former First and Last pub on the edge of Ormesby. Picture: James BassThe former First and Last pub on the edge of Ormesby. Picture: James Bass

Comments on the lastest proposal are due by December 8.

To view the plans and have your say click the link here.

The former First and Last pub on the edge of Ormesby. Picture: James Bass The former First and Last pub on the edge of Ormesby. Picture: James Bass

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people suffer serious leg injuries after five-car A11 lay-by crash

The A11 southbound carriageway was closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough for almost 10 hours. Picture: Ian Burt

PRESSER LIVE: Farke’s fitness bulletin ahead of City’s trip to Stoke

Canaries striker Jordan Hugill hurt his shoulder during Saturday's win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

School closed after coronavirus case

Colman Infant School, which is closed due to coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

M&S, Aldi and Waitrose open as late as midnight this Christmas

Marks & Spencer will be open until midnight in some Norwich locations. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas presents stolen from car

A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons