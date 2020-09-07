Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

A new luxury glamping site could on the cards in a Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developers, Mr and Mrs Famsworth, are requesting permission from Breckland Council to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected.

The site, which is located behind a row of private houses, would be marketed as a “peaceful and relaxing retreat” for less noise and disruption to neighbours.

The five pods would sleep up to four people and be fitted with double glazing and under floor heating.

In a design and access statement, the developer said: “The concept of luxury glamping is now gaining popularity throughout the UK, with standards and guests’ expectations on the rise. It is intended by the site operator that this site will be amongst the best available.

“The proposed glamping site will provide subtle, discreet and ecologically benign accommodation for tourists visiting this area’s attractions on short breaks and weekend stays.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: These Norfolk glamping sites are getting ready to re-open

David Purnell, whose back garden runs adjacent to the site, said: “The company are proposing year round use of the site as these pods have under floor heating which means year round disruption, year round noise, year round light pollution and year round environmental pollution.”

READ MORE: Awards name the best camping and glamping sites in Norfolk

The pods will be made of timber and rented out on a per-nightly basis.

The site will also provide a car park for guests so they can visit local towns such as Swaffham, Thetford and King’s Lynn and also travel to Norwich.

“At present there are no other sites in or around Swaffham offering this kind of luxury pod accommodation giving guests exclusive facilities,” said the developers. “Therefore, we feel the site would be providing a positive alternative for visitors to the area.

“This will increase footfall for local businesses and through correct marketing, should increase the length of time that visitors may stay in the area.”