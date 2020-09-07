Search

Advanced search

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 09:12 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 07 September 2020

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

A new luxury glamping site could on the cards in a Norfolk village.

Developers, Mr and Mrs Famsworth, are requesting permission from Breckland Council to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected.

The site, which is located behind a row of private houses, would be marketed as a “peaceful and relaxing retreat” for less noise and disruption to neighbours.

The five pods would sleep up to four people and be fitted with double glazing and under floor heating.

In a design and access statement, the developer said: “The concept of luxury glamping is now gaining popularity throughout the UK, with standards and guests’ expectations on the rise. It is intended by the site operator that this site will be amongst the best available.

“The proposed glamping site will provide subtle, discreet and ecologically benign accommodation for tourists visiting this area’s attractions on short breaks and weekend stays.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: These Norfolk glamping sites are getting ready to re-open

David Purnell, whose back garden runs adjacent to the site, said: “The company are proposing year round use of the site as these pods have under floor heating which means year round disruption, year round noise, year round light pollution and year round environmental pollution.”

READ MORE: Awards name the best camping and glamping sites in Norfolk

The pods will be made of timber and rented out on a per-nightly basis.

The site will also provide a car park for guests so they can visit local towns such as Swaffham, Thetford and King’s Lynn and also travel to Norwich.

“At present there are no other sites in or around Swaffham offering this kind of luxury pod accommodation giving guests exclusive facilities,” said the developers. “Therefore, we feel the site would be providing a positive alternative for visitors to the area.

“This will increase footfall for local businesses and through correct marketing, should increase the length of time that visitors may stay in the area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor, of Scott Walk, Aylsham, has been reported missing. Picture; Norfolk Police

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark coronavirus case

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor, of Scott Walk, Aylsham, has been reported missing. Picture; Norfolk Police

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark coronavirus case

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

City accept Newcastle offer for Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis is on international duty for Northern Ireland while Newcastle thrash out a deal with Norwich City Picture: PA/AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark coronavirus case

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa