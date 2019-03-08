Five East Anglian innovations set to change your life

From gaming to insurance, here are the five tech creations developed in our region which will be shaping your life and the local economy for years to come.

1 - XIST game rooms

The future of gaming has already come to Norwich with XIST - a spin off of Immersive VR - launching its first virtual reality gaming venue.

XIST will be opening its VR playroom on the first floor of the former Maplin site in Castle Meadow.

Players in groups of up to six will enter the venue and be given wireless VR headsets.

In their headsets they will see a virtual spaceship which has been designed with dimensions and props to match their physical surroundings.

This means that players can walk independently around the game as well as interact with objects within it.

The game will see the teams make their way through a time travel plot fighting various obstacles as they go.

The venue will launch this summer.

2 - InsurTech with Pikl

Most people travelling away from home will look at AirBnB for a place to stay.

But hosts, as well as people who share cars or land, struggle to find adequate insurance.

Pikl has therefore launched a sharing economy insurance business which bridges the gap between home insurance and site guarantees.

As the sharing economy continues to grow, Pikl is set to grow having already secured millions in seed funding.

3 - QR Codes with Thyngs

The majority of us are already using tech developed at one stage by Thyngs founder Neil Garner.

Mr Garner was instrumental in building the software through which contactless payments can be processed.

But since launching his own business Mr Garner has worked on projects with international brands such as the British Red Cross and MacMillan to create contactless QR codes for donation.

And the possibilities are seemingly limitless - with QR codes now able to launch apps and web pages from the single tap of a button.

4 - High-tech hitchhiking with Liftshare

Liftshare was founded by Ali Clabburn, who was away at university in 1998 and needed to get home to Norfolk.

He posted in a student notice board for a lift home and woke to find three offers - and so the idea was born.

Liftshare has now worked with the likes of Ocado, Bentley and DFS to reduce carbon emissions by sharing cars as well as saving users money.

The community works by simply posting in a journey you want to take and drivers going your way will offer up a seat to share.

5 - Remote safety with Safepoint

The often rural nature of the East's economy means that some workers are out in potentially dangerous situations alone.

This is why Safepoint, a business founded by University of East Anglia students, is set to make its mark when it launches for trialling later this year. The app allows workers to check-in with team members and alert them if they are in danger. The app can be used by any remote workers - from farmers to carers.