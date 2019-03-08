Search

Customers queue outside the doors of new luxury beauty store opened today

PUBLISHED: 13:49 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 15 November 2019

Space NK saw customers lining the street outside ahead of opening. Picture: Archant

Customers were queuing in the dark this morning as they waited for their first glimpse of Norwich's new luxury beauty and skincare shop.

Space NK has opened in London Street in the former Jigsaw site, and is selling premium brands from By Terry to Diptyque.

As well as selling everything from hairspray to candles, the team has also stocked up on Christmas exclusives for Norwich customers.

Jini Sanassy is head of PR for Space NK, and said: "When we look at where we're going to open new stores we look at where there's demand.

"We first started looking at Norwich in 2013 because Sam Chapman from Pixiwoo tweeted saying she'd love to have one here."

The store features a range of organic-based products moving towards more medically researched products such as Dr Dennis Gross and Odacite.

Ms Sanassy went on: "We're really seeing an increase in demand for organic-based products so we've expanded a lot in this area over the past couple of years."

The team are predicting that the product which will fly of shelves fastest are the Diptyque candles.

Ms Sanassy said: "Every store we open people just love the candles, I think especially around Christmas because they're such gorgeous gifts."

Gift bags of goodies are also up for grabs for those who spend more than £100 in the store.

Founded by Nicky Kinnaird in Covent Garden in 1993, the chain now has 60 outlets across the UK.

However, the store also offers skincare consultations and complimentary makeovers from its in-store team.

