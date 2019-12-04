Search

First look inside Cromer's only micropub

PUBLISHED: 11:36 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 04 December 2019

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A new micropub has been opened by the team behind some of north Norfolk's most popular places to eat and drink.

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gangway has been brought to the area by East Coast Bars - Bespoke Bars and Events, which also manages Morston Hall Hotel, The Anchor Inn and The Wiveton Bell.

William Chandler, who opened the business with Logan Smith and Will Robinson on November 31, is keen to reassure the people of Cromer that it is "not another coffee shop or café".

Mr Chandler, 32, who lives in Cromer, said: "We want people to know that this isn't another coffee shop or café, it's a completely different feel in here. We sell cocktails, different local ales, beers and wines in a cosy and social space."

East Coast Bars is a small bar business based on the north Norfolk coast. It was established in the summer of 2014 with Holt Festival being its first ever event.

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The micropub, which cost £15,000 to refurbish, sells craft beers from local breweries such as Norfolk Brewhouse and Redwell, wines from CH Wines, as well as coffees and cocktails.

They also sell a variety of light bites such as sausage rolls, nuts, cakes and deli boards.

Located on Church Street, a stone's throw from a street called The Gangway, the name of the business was inspired by a conversation with a friend.

Mr Chandler said: "I was talking with my friend Becky about how much I loved the area that the business would be in, then I mentioned The Gangway about four times and realised it was the perfect name.

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"It's a brilliant place as it's right in the middle of town but still close to the beach."

The Gangway has been welcomed to the Cromer business community with open arms, with one shop coming over with a money plant to wish them good luck.

Mr Smith, 21 and from Briston, said: "Everybody has been so helpful and welcoming. Stuart from North Sea Coffee a couple of doors down actually made our tables and the bar. We can't thank him enough.

"We have tried to make it so there is something for everybody at The Gangway, we have good prices, local produce and some great drinks."

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

For more information about The Gangway visit their website, www.eastcoastbars.co.uk/thegangway

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

