Search

Advanced search

First look inside Ingham Swan's new luxury bedrooms after devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 15:43 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 17 December 2019

The new luxury bedrooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: Submitted

The new luxury bedrooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Owners at the Ingham Swan have opened the doors to their latest development, which has seen luxury bedrooms built in a once disused stable.

The luxury bathrooms at Swan Cottage. Pictrure: SubmittedThe luxury bathrooms at Swan Cottage. Pictrure: Submitted

Swan Cottage in the north Norfolk village now hosts three king bedrooms - just across the way from the award-winning pub.

The restoration of Swan Cottage marks the beginning of a new chapter at the Ingham Swan, which was burned to the ground following an electrical fire in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

Owners Greg Adjemian and chef patron Dan Smith can now move onto their next project - opening bedrooms at the Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross.

The new luxury bathrooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: SubmittedThe new luxury bathrooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: Submitted

MORE: Broads Tours sold back to the man who founded it 40 years ago

Mr Adjemian said: "The Ingham Swan is once again a hugely successful restaurant following the devastating fire in 2017 which put us out of action for 18 months.

"It remains a destination in its own right attracting people who enjoy relaxed fine dining. The opening of these additional rooms will help us meet increased demand and further enhance the 'Stay & Dine' experience.

"We've worked hard to create an insider feel that you don't get at a more formal hotel. For those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle, we offer the opportunity to enjoy North-East Norfolk's stunning natural surroundings combined with a top food-led experience that firmly places this part of Norfolk on the map as a top culinary hot spot."

Rooms can be booked direct with The Ingham Swan on 01692 581099 or e-mail info@theinghamswan.co.uk

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

New fish and chip shop opens in Norwich and it even sells battered pizza

Rianna Royall, 26 outside her newly opened fish and chip shop on Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

High-end restaurant apologises for ‘unfitting’ hygiene rating

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists