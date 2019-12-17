First look inside Ingham Swan's new luxury bedrooms after devastating fire

The new luxury bedrooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: Submitted Submitted

Owners at the Ingham Swan have opened the doors to their latest development, which has seen luxury bedrooms built in a once disused stable.

The luxury bathrooms at Swan Cottage. Pictrure: Submitted The luxury bathrooms at Swan Cottage. Pictrure: Submitted

Swan Cottage in the north Norfolk village now hosts three king bedrooms - just across the way from the award-winning pub.

The restoration of Swan Cottage marks the beginning of a new chapter at the Ingham Swan, which was burned to the ground following an electrical fire in 2017.

Owners Greg Adjemian and chef patron Dan Smith can now move onto their next project - opening bedrooms at the Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross.

The new luxury bathrooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: Submitted The new luxury bathrooms at the Ingham Swan. Picture: Submitted

Mr Adjemian said: "The Ingham Swan is once again a hugely successful restaurant following the devastating fire in 2017 which put us out of action for 18 months.

"It remains a destination in its own right attracting people who enjoy relaxed fine dining. The opening of these additional rooms will help us meet increased demand and further enhance the 'Stay & Dine' experience.

"We've worked hard to create an insider feel that you don't get at a more formal hotel. For those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle, we offer the opportunity to enjoy North-East Norfolk's stunning natural surroundings combined with a top food-led experience that firmly places this part of Norfolk on the map as a top culinary hot spot."

Rooms can be booked direct with The Ingham Swan on 01692 581099 or e-mail info@theinghamswan.co.uk