First look inside Cromer's only falafel bar

PUBLISHED: 17:58 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 03 January 2020

Charlie Kemp, owner of the new Nash Falafel Bar which has opened in Cromer, shows off one of the wraps off his menu. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Charlie Kemp, owner of the new Nash Falafel Bar which has opened in Cromer, shows off one of the wraps off his menu. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A family that has been a part of Cromer for decades has been honoured by a new falafel bar in the seaside town.

Charlie Kemp, owner of the new Nash Falafel Bar which has opened in Cromer. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Nash. Falafel Bar, located on Church Street, opened its doors at the end of December.

Owned by Charles Kemp, 31, the new business offers vegetarian and vegan food featuring falafel, a deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas, fava beans, herbs, spices, and onion.

Mr Kemp said: "I have decided to go down the vegetarian/vegan route for the business as I believe it is the fastest growing and most important sector in hospitality today.

"I think Cromer is ready for something like this. If you look around there are plenty of places for chips or to sit and have some tea and cake. "Nash has a street food vibe without a typical takeaway. The food is healthy, fresh and has to be healthier than a doner kebab."

A bear on display at Nash Falafel Bar in Cromer, in memory of the deli's namesake and owner's grandfather, Anthony Nash . Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The new business, named after the owners late grandfather Tony Nash, is located at the former Yappers and Barkers building.

Mr Nash was a big part of Cromer and dedicated most of his time to a town he loved. He served as the Cromer Town Mayor twice.

Mr Kemp said: "Using his memory and my beautiful five- year-old daughter, Olivia, as motivation I hope to make my own positive contribution to this great community."

Charlie Kemp, owner of the new Nash Falafel Bar which has opened in Cromer. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The 31-year-old is adamant on keeping the business environmentally friendly by throwing away as little as possible.

He said: "Since day one I have been adamant on keeping my business as zero waste as possible using up-cycled wood and metal in the building of the shop and as many eco products as possible.

"We are using pasta straws and are offering 10pc off any orders for customers who bring in their own cups or containers."

Community spirit is another priority for the new business and they have joined forces with another independent business on Church Street.

The logo of the new Nash Falafel Bar which has opened in Cromer. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Mr Kemp said: "In keeping with the community spirit we have strong relationships with a number of other local businesses, most notably micropub The Gangway across the road from us.

"You can order and eat your falafel whilst enjoying one of their delicious and unique craft beers."

