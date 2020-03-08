A rural oasis: first look inside charming luxury barns

Owners of a brand new luxury holiday let in a small village in west Norfolk have opened the doors to their most recent project.

Hugh Symington and his wife, Heidi who own Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Hugh Symington Hugh Symington and his wife, Heidi who own Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Hugh Symington

A heated swimming pool and an 8m dining table that seats 31 people are just some of the features that can be found at Hill Farm in Little Massingham.

Surrounded by 18-acres of vast countryside, a deer park, a 75m deep bore hole and pond where ducks waddle, the site has been described as a 'rural oasis' by guests.

Hugh Symington, 52, was inspired to build the high quality let after first stumbling across the property in 2003 with his father, Ian.

Looking forward 17 years, the property, that opened in February, now boasts three interlinking luxury barns which sleep up to 31 people.

A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Mr Symington said: "When I saw the property I knew exactly what I wanted to build and how I wanted it to look.

"Looking at it today, it is exactly how I wanted it to be."

After going through a divorce in 2007, the project was put on hold until the 52-year-old, who owns his own marketing company, met his wife Heidi in 2013.

Mr Symington said: "When I met Heidi everything just fell into place, we share the same taste and we work together really well."

Some of the deer in the 18-acres of land surrounding Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging Some of the deer in the 18-acres of land surrounding Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Influenced by the countryside and sustainability, the duo like to keep produce close to home.

When not home grown, they like to source produce locally and choose to eat seasonally, reducing their carbon footprint.

The couple are bee keepers and provide freshly made honey along with eggs from their hens for guests, in a welcome hamper.

Mrs Symington, who works in the wellbeing industry, said: "We greet all of our residents when they first arrive and tell them about the area and the best places to go.

One of the main bedrooms in The Owl House, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging One of the main bedrooms in The Owl House, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

"If they're celebrating a birthday or anniversary we will even make a cake or make sure they have champagne, it's a really special experience."

Each of the rooms is influenced by the couples travels around the world including bunk beds from ski trips in Switzerland and features inspired by Barbados.

The couple plan to open further accommodation in the coming years along with making the premisses available for weddings.

The three barns are available to let with prices starting from £33 per person per night, if at maximum capacity.

Another of the main bedrooms in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging Another of the main bedrooms in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Stylish bunck beds in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham Luxery Barns. Iinspired by travels in Switzerland. Picture: Iceni Imaging Stylish bunck beds in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham Luxery Barns. Iinspired by travels in Switzerland. Picture: Iceni Imaging

The chandelier looking over the dining table, which can seat 31 people. Picture Iceni Imaging The chandelier looking over the dining table, which can seat 31 people. Picture Iceni Imaging

The bathroom in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging The bathroom in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Some of the deer in the 18-acres of land surrounding Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging Some of the deer in the 18-acres of land surrounding Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

The seating area in Fallow Folly, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging The seating area in Fallow Folly, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

The kitchen in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging The kitchen in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Hill Farm barns in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging Hill Farm barns in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging

