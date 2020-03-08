Search

Advanced search

A rural oasis: first look inside charming luxury barns

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 08 March 2020

Owners at a brand new luxury holiday let in a small village in west Norfolk have opened the doors to their most recent project. Picture: Iceni Imaging and Hugh Symington

Owners at a brand new luxury holiday let in a small village in west Norfolk have opened the doors to their most recent project. Picture: Iceni Imaging and Hugh Symington

Archant

Owners of a brand new luxury holiday let in a small village in west Norfolk have opened the doors to their most recent project.

Hugh Symington and his wife, Heidi who own Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Hugh SymingtonHugh Symington and his wife, Heidi who own Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Hugh Symington

A heated swimming pool and an 8m dining table that seats 31 people are just some of the features that can be found at Hill Farm in Little Massingham.

Surrounded by 18-acres of vast countryside, a deer park, a 75m deep bore hole and pond where ducks waddle, the site has been described as a 'rural oasis' by guests.

Hugh Symington, 52, was inspired to build the high quality let after first stumbling across the property in 2003 with his father, Ian.

Looking forward 17 years, the property, that opened in February, now boasts three interlinking luxury barns which sleep up to 31 people.

A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni ImagingA private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Mr Symington said: "When I saw the property I knew exactly what I wanted to build and how I wanted it to look.

"Looking at it today, it is exactly how I wanted it to be."

After going through a divorce in 2007, the project was put on hold until the 52-year-old, who owns his own marketing company, met his wife Heidi in 2013.

Mr Symington said: "When I met Heidi everything just fell into place, we share the same taste and we work together really well."

Some of the deer in the 18-acres of land surrounding Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingSome of the deer in the 18-acres of land surrounding Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Influenced by the countryside and sustainability, the duo like to keep produce close to home.

When not home grown, they like to source produce locally and choose to eat seasonally, reducing their carbon footprint.

The couple are bee keepers and provide freshly made honey along with eggs from their hens for guests, in a welcome hamper.

Mrs Symington, who works in the wellbeing industry, said: "We greet all of our residents when they first arrive and tell them about the area and the best places to go.

One of the main bedrooms in The Owl House, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingOne of the main bedrooms in The Owl House, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

"If they're celebrating a birthday or anniversary we will even make a cake or make sure they have champagne, it's a really special experience."

Each of the rooms is influenced by the couples travels around the world including bunk beds from ski trips in Switzerland and features inspired by Barbados.

The couple plan to open further accommodation in the coming years along with making the premisses available for weddings.

The three barns are available to let with prices starting from £33 per person per night, if at maximum capacity.

Another of the main bedrooms in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingAnother of the main bedrooms in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

To find our more about Hill Farm in Little Massingham visit their website.

Stylish bunck beds in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham Luxery Barns. Iinspired by travels in Switzerland. Picture: Iceni ImagingStylish bunck beds in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham Luxery Barns. Iinspired by travels in Switzerland. Picture: Iceni Imaging

The chandelier looking over the dining table, which can seat 31 people. Picture Iceni ImagingThe chandelier looking over the dining table, which can seat 31 people. Picture Iceni Imaging

The bathroom in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingThe bathroom in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Some of the deer in the 18-acres of land surrounding Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingSome of the deer in the 18-acres of land surrounding Hill Farm in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

The seating area in Fallow Folly, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingThe seating area in Fallow Folly, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

The kitchen in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingThe kitchen in Red Stag Lodge, Hill Farm Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

Hill Farm barns in Massingham. Picture: Iceni ImagingHill Farm barns in Massingham. Picture: Iceni Imaging

A private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni ImagingA private heated swimming pool which is avaliable to guests. There is also a sauna. Picture: Iceni Imaging

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Main Norwich road to close for seven months

Anglian Water is to close Salhouse Road for 27 weeks to install pipes to supply new developments. Picture: Google Street Maps

Large blaze breaks out near Great Yarmouth

A fire believed to be at an old scout hut in Hemsby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

Student left with £1,300 bill after drunken taxi ride to Norwich

A student from Newcastle accidentally got an Uber from Newcastle to Norwich while drunk. Picture: Uber

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss against Sheffield United

Norwich City came up short at Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Warning after ‘barbaric’ ear cropping to Norfolk dogs

The RSPCA is urging people to not purchase dogs with cropped ears. Picture: RSPCA

‘I came here to play, not to watch’ - Drmic feels fit and determined to help City

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic was thwarted by Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson and striker David McGoldrick during a goal-mouth scramble at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24