Video

First look inside the city centre's new eco-friendly hair salon

Rebbeca Read (inset) has opened The Moss Project in Norwich, which is an eco-friendly hair salon. Picture: Archant Archant

An eco-friendly hair salon has opened in Norwich, promising high quality treatment which is better for the plant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside The Moss Project in Norwich's Woburn Court. Picture: Archant Inside The Moss Project in Norwich's Woburn Court. Picture: Archant

Rebecca Read has opened The Moss Project salon in Woburn Court off Guildhall Hill.

The salon will use dyes which are biodegradable, meaning that as they wash out the chemicals do not stay in the water supply.

Ms Read will also use specialised reusable paper instead of foils, and has purchases specially adapted taps which use air flow to increase water pressure but using less water.

MORE: Cafe and garden nursery Urban Jungle is now dog friendly

She is also going to be having a hot bin for waste hair and products which will be recycled to use as plant compost.

The interior has been made up up cycled and reclaimed wood. Picture: Archant The interior has been made up up cycled and reclaimed wood. Picture: Archant

She said: "I had this idea because I wanted to go plastic-free in my own life. I was working at another salon at the time - I place I really loved - but it's difficult to be eco-friendly when you're not in your own space."

Ms Read has spent £20,000 setting up her salon, and has employed local carpenters to use reclaim wood on the interiors, as well as up cycling high-end chairs.

She said: "Being sustainable is a learning curve. Sometimes I think I'm doing well but then realise that another thing I'm doing is contradictory. I think you just have to do your best."

But Ms Read is determined that being eco-friendly will not result in lower standards.

Some of the eco-friendly hair products which will be used in the salon. Picture: Archant Some of the eco-friendly hair products which will be used in the salon. Picture: Archant

She said: "I really researched the quality of products we used here as I wanted to have something that really worked as well as being good for the environment - which can be quite difficult.

"I'm going to have a few different brands here. One of them is Davines which is 98% natural and the colours are biodegradable. There's a fine line between the product working as well as looking and smelling nice, and being good for the environment."

Ms Read will also have 100% natural products on offer, some of which she makes herself.

"I make my own shampoo and conditioner," she said. "It's just something I started experimenting with after I took a couple of courses. These will be on offer to clients and sometimes I put some essential oil in - I normally use peppermint because its' really cleansing and refreshing."

The Moss Project opens today.