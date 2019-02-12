Video

WATCH: Meet Start-Rite’s first-ever female CEO

New Start-Rite CEO Kate Tansley says that you can be a great mum and a great boss too.

A former buyer for Harrods and Tesco, Kate Tansley is now spearheading Norwich’s 227-year-old beloved children’s shoe firm as its first-ever female boss.

Kate Tansley’s day has just got a whole lot longer as Start-Rite’s first ever female boss.

She wakes up at 5.30am and after yoga and a breakfast of smoked salmon or avocado on toast, she says goodbye to her children, Clarice, eight and Max, 13, who are taken to Gresham’s by husband David, who works from home running a project development company.

It means Kate can travel the 40 minute journey in her Audi Q5 from their converted forge home in Matlaske, near Holt to her new office base, the Start-Rite HQ on the Broadland Business park in Thorpe, Norwich.

Meet the first ever female boss at Start-Rite, Kate Tansley.

She said: “We live out in the countryside, surrounded by sheep, we moved when I took the job and it was a big move especially for the children – going from being 40 minutes away from London on the train from our home in Essex to living in a village but we love it, I love the fact we can walk our giant Labradoodle dog Ralph; on Sunday, I don’t think we left the house except to go and walk the dog.

“I always put music on in the car,” she added. “I love music, I love Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin but today I was listening to Radio 1 – my husband keeps telling me I should have grown out it.”

Kate loves fashion too; today she’s dressed in a white shirt and black velvet jacket from Jigsaw teamed with pleated culottes from Zara and her trademark LK Bennett stiletto courts which says: ‘I’m professional but on trend too.’ The look is enhanced by her glossy dark blonde bobbed hair and perfect, translucent skin. Effortless.

Kate comes across as very efficient, very organised. Her office, which she probably hasn’t had time to make her own yet, is minimalistic, functional with only a couple of personal items such as photographs of her children. Otherwise, it’s spotless.

The new CEO of Start-Rite, Kate Tansley wants people to have fun working at the long established firm.

Kate likes to be fully prepared too for the day ahead – she has helped implement a new system at Start-Rite whereby meetings don’t start until 11am Mondays-Thursdays, with a new ‘no meetings Friday’ rule.

“It’s to give us all time to plan and prepare rather than rush in and start a meeting as soon as you’ve taken your coat off,” she said. “The beginning of the day for me is thinking what are my big meetings? What do we need to cover off? Then the coffee van comes at 10am, a very important part of the day!” (In fact Kate admits to drinking decaf black coffee.) “It’s a placebo effect, I still think I need my coffee even though it hasn’t actually got any caffeine in it.”

After a senior team meeting Kate drives to Sainsbury’s at lunchtime for a salad or maybe fish or parma ham which she takes back to eat over her desk before an afternoon of strategy and business planning meetings.

Kate aims to leave work at 6-6.30pm and at home catches up with the children who eat at school so she and David dine together later. She admits he cooks as she can’t. Her evenings are spent catching up on emails and preparing for the next day with some time set aside for relaxing – she loves box sets admitting to recently watching The Handmaid’s Tale – ‘disturbing but amazing’ and The Crown - ‘fantastic.’

With an entire career in retail, particularly buying, Kate Tansley comes with excellent credentials as the new CEO of Start-Rite.

“But I’m an early sleeper,” she added. “I’m always in bed by 10pm.”

Kate, 41, has an entire career in retail but TK Maxx was one of her favourites. “It was such a big influcence on me, I love them as a business, the pace, the way of working, it’s a really exciting business model and I don’t understand why more people don’t replicate it.” However Kate has worked for some firms which have gone under too. “I think it’s always difficult to make people understand negative changes for the longer, greater good, I always find that quite hard as I am a personal manager, I feel quite empathetic towards people. All you can be is there to support people.”

What she really is, though, is a new breed of female boss, with a message to other women that you can be a good mum and manager too. “We are juggling a lot, I think it’s important to stay true to being a woman when you are working. You think you have to make choices, sacrifices but it’s different to how it was for my mother and generations before.

“Yes, you have to make compromises, I don’t get to do the school runs but I’m always there for the important school events and would want my team to be as well, just because you go and choose to watch something at a school event doesn’t mean you aren’t doing a really good job and aren’t committed. It’s about not being hard on yourself. I know when we are together as a family, I am a really good mum, and I am a better boss as a result of being a good mum.”

Heading up Start-Rite as its first ever female CEO: Kate Tansley.

Kate is committed to various ongoing projects, mainly to reduce Start-Rite’s supply chain and drive more volume through less factories to increase their gross margin by 5%. With no manufacture in the UK but mainly India, Europe, China and Cambodia (with the aim of reducing China) she has a target of getting to just four key suppliers; reducing from, at one time, more than 15.

The aim is to be able to ship products faster and to reduce the number of styles available from around 200 to 120 but to retain the different widths and half sizes. Kate also wants to capitalise on the growth area in shoes for children aged 11 and over. She also needs to increase Start-Rite’s online customers from the current 15% to 30% which they are doing with more apps with sizing guides and help for people in how to measure feet and they have just expanded a marketing role to include a digital provision.

Kate also wants to expand Start-Rite’s ‘middle England’ customer base, with an aim to attract younger parents and educate on the importance of buying well made, quality shoes.

Ultimately, it’s about survival too. How can Start-Rite keep going when retail is taking such a knock? “It’s got to be about being really true to who you are as a brand and building trust in that brand, the marketplace is very busy but when you have a confident stance and your product is good, people will keep buying.

Kate Tansley and her team at the Start-Rite HQ on the Broadland Business Park in Norwich.

“The high street has a future, it is changing, the level of service we expect is creating huge challenges but I do genuinely believe good businesses will thrive. It’s tough and the businesses who survive are the ones who can diversify.”