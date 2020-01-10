Board game and 'freakshake' café set to open

A new board game cafe is set to open at Discover Downham in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Molyneux-Hetherington Sarah Molyneux-Hetherington

A new board game café is set to open this weekend.

A community run board game café, which aims to help people build new friendships and share their love of games, is set to open up in Downham Market on Saturday, January 11.

The new business, named Dice and Decks, is the first of its kind in the town and will run from the Discover Downham centre on Priory Road.

Sarah Molyneux-Hetherington, who lives in Downham Market, came up with the idea a few months ago.

The lay pioneer for the Church of England felt the town needed an additional space and activity for the community to come together and network.

The 28-year-old, who moved from Exeter to Downham Market two and a half years ago, said: "It came about from my own personal love of board games.

"I love how friendships get made and strengthened by playing games together.

"I think there's something really lovely about engaging with one another around a table and many of my fondest memories come from game evenings."

The non-profit community café, which currently has five volunteers, will be serving up tasty treats such as vanilla, banoffee and cookie and cream 'freakshakes' - a combination of a traditional milkshake and dessert.

Mrs Molyneux-Hetherington set up a Facebook page for the business called Dice and Decks and says she has been touched by the reaction.

She added: "We hope it will gain traction locally but I have been overwhelmed by how much support it has already received.

"We got 80 likes in our first week and people have been commenting on the links and pages excited and asking if this is really happening.

"It's really encouraging, especially when the town has so much going for it, that people are willing to get behind it.

"One of our key aims is to offer evening entertainment that doesn't break the bank.

"We're excited to add to the existing evening entertainment offer within Downham Market."

The café will be open every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

Entry is £4 for adults and £2 for under 16s.