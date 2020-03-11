Search

Dilapidated pub comes up for sale again - with £50,000 knocked off the price

PUBLISHED: 15:18 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 11 March 2020

The First and Last pub, for sale again. Pic: Archant

The First and Last pub, for sale again. Pic: Archant

It is not the first and might not be the last time this eyesore former pub has come under the hammer.

The First and Last pub, is for sale again. Pic: ArchantThe First and Last pub, is for sale again. Pic: Archant

But in the latest chapter in the life of the First and Last pub, Ormesby St Margaret, near Yarmouth, it's coming up for sale again at auction.

Back in February it got a bid of £324,000 on it but this failed to make the reserve. Now the building is making a return to the saleroom, this time with a lower guide price of between £280,000-£300,000 as opposed to £300,000-£350,000 previously.

The news came as another Ormesby pub, The Jolly Farmer, also announced it was to close.

MORE: 'We'll weather the coronavirus storm,': Travel boss defiant after 30% drop in bookings

The First and Last pub is for sale again. Pic: ArchantThe First and Last pub is for sale again. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The First and Last has been empty for seven years and fallen into disrepair. Planning permission was granted in 2017 for three homes on the site and conversion to residential for the main pub building.

A previous application to knock it down and build a terrace of 10 homes was refused.

It was badly damaged by fire last December.

The First and Last pub is for sale again. Pic: ArchantThe First and Last pub is for sale again. Pic: Archant

Bryan Baxter, auctioneer at Auction House, marketing the lot, said: 'This former public house has planning consent for conversion into a four bedroom detached residential dwelling and within the former gardens and on the car park consent has been obtained for three further detached four bedroom dwellings with double garages.'

The site extends to approximately half an acre.

The auction is being held at Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich on April 15 at 11am.

