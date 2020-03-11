Dilapidated pub comes up for sale again - with £50,000 knocked off the price

The First and Last pub, for sale again. Pic: Archant

It is not the first and might not be the last time this eyesore former pub has come under the hammer.

But in the latest chapter in the life of the First and Last pub, Ormesby St Margaret, near Yarmouth, it's coming up for sale again at auction.

Back in February it got a bid of £324,000 on it but this failed to make the reserve. Now the building is making a return to the saleroom, this time with a lower guide price of between £280,000-£300,000 as opposed to £300,000-£350,000 previously.

The news came as another Ormesby pub, The Jolly Farmer, also announced it was to close.

The First and Last has been empty for seven years and fallen into disrepair. Planning permission was granted in 2017 for three homes on the site and conversion to residential for the main pub building.

A previous application to knock it down and build a terrace of 10 homes was refused.

It was badly damaged by fire last December.

Bryan Baxter, auctioneer at Auction House, marketing the lot, said: 'This former public house has planning consent for conversion into a four bedroom detached residential dwelling and within the former gardens and on the car park consent has been obtained for three further detached four bedroom dwellings with double garages.'

The site extends to approximately half an acre.

The auction is being held at Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich on April 15 at 11am.