Search

Advanced search

Owner of Hoseasons said it acted ‘fairly and responsibly’ over coronavirus refunds

PUBLISHED: 15:58 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 09 June 2020

Hoseasons. Pic: Archant

Hoseasons. Pic: Archant

The firm behind a Lowestoft holiday agency said it acted “immediately” in offering refunds after a policy change because of coronavirus.

Vacation Rentals (UK) Ltd, behind Hoseasons and also Cottages.com was investigated after customer complaints from people saying they were unable to get their back after trips were cancelled because of coronavirus.

After a grilling by consumer group Which? the firm, along with others, was reported to the CMA, Competition and Markets Authority.

The CMA has now stated the firm voluntarily changed its policy and that it had given a commitment that customers would have this option if a booking was cancelled because of coronavirus.

The holiday firm said it had done all it could since changes in the guidance on refunds in April and were proactive in changing its terms even before the CMA investigation.

MORE: ‘All systems go but with caution’: Jarrold gets store ready for reopening

A statement from Vacation Rentals said: “We believe we have acted fairly and responsibly at all times. We responded and adapted to the evolving issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic whenever new guidelines from the government were made available.

“Following the CMA’s statement on April 30 clarifying its view on the law on cancellations of consumer contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic, we acted immediately and expanded the options available to any customers who were due to travel during the government-imposed lockdown period to include a full cash refund. We did so because we felt it was the right thing to do.

“By the time the CMA’s investigation into our business commenced, we were already acting in line with the CMA’s guidance. The investigation concluded swiftly and resulted in voluntary undertakings on our part.”

The CMA, which set up a coronavirus taskforce looking into all kinds of customer complaints concerning holiday cancellations, said it had received around 4,500 complaints, of which those about Vacation Rentals had made up “a significant proportion”.

It issued a statement: “Other holiday lets firms, however, have not yet agreed to do the same as Vacation Rentals, and the CMA’s investigation is continuing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 80s is first coronavirus death in Norfolk hospitals for six days

A man in his 80s with coronavirus died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but there have been no further deaths recorded at the James Paget or Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Two arrested after thousands of illegal cigarettes seized

Some of the counterfeit cigarettes seized in raids in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Manager who gloated about getting away with coverage of patient’s death is dismissed

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant
Drive 24