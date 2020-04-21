Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Charities need to ‘meet challenges head-on’ says Norwich financial expert

PUBLISHED: 08:30 22 April 2020

Charities are facing a double whammy of decreased fundraising, and a huge increase in demand for their services Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charities are facing a double whammy of decreased fundraising, and a huge increase in demand for their services Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Despite the announcement of government help for charities, trustees have a role to play too, says Mark Proctor of Lovewell Blake.

Mark Proctor from Lovewell Blake says there are things trustees can do to help charities through the coronavirus crisis Picture: Lovewell BlakeMark Proctor from Lovewell Blake says there are things trustees can do to help charities through the coronavirus crisis Picture: Lovewell Blake

The government’s announcement of a £750 million cash boost for Britain’s charities in the wake of the coronavirus crisis is welcome. Around half that amount will be distributed to larger national charities directly from government departments, while the remainder is aimed at smaller charities, most of which will come via the National Lottery Community Fund.

This will be something of a lifeline for charities, many of which are facing the double whammy of a squeeze on their ability to fundraise, and a huge increase in demand for their services. As we await the details of how charities can access this funding, there are other things which they can be doing to face the challenge right now.

You may also want to watch:

The first is that trustees need to be looking at the charitable objectives of their charity and considering whether activity can be adapted within them to tackle the particular needs thrown up by the crisis. Changing a charity’s objectives is a complex process which may need the permission of the Charity Commission, so making existing objectives fit is a better option.

Financially, you should consider how you can use reserves and restricted funds. In the current crisis, many funders such as trusts and local authorities are relaxing restrictions on how funding can be used, in some cases removing them altogether. This can significantly ease the immediate cash position, so it is worth going back to such funders to explore if restrictions can be loosened.

Another important issue for trustees is governance: while charities are having to postpone AGMs, their boards still have a responsibility to manage them and ensure that reporting remains robust. If you are using reserves to plug the gap, you may need extra wording in your annual accounts.

The current crisis is not an excuse for trustees to overlook this important aspect of their role, and this includes the need to review whether the charity is solvent and viable – and engaging with the Charity Commission if they believe it may not be. There is some useful guidance on the government website here.

The government help will be useful, but it can only be part of the solution. Trustees need to be proactive in ensuring that their charities meet the challenges head-on, safeguarding their organisations, and above all delivering on their charitable objectives in this uncertain new world.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Starlink space display set to continue all week: how you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Starlink space display set to continue all week: how you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

8 climate actions for Earth Day under lockdown

Today is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the theme this year is climate change, check out www.earthday.org to get involved Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24