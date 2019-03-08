Search

Finalists in the Norfolk Business Awards announced

PUBLISHED: 13:14 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 16 October 2019

The Norfolk Business Awards are set to return this year, with the finalists announced ahead of the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

The finalists in the Norfolk Business Awards have been announced, a month ahead of the event which celebrates the best of the county's business.

The big night, which is sponsored by Norwich Research Park, will take place at the Norfolk Showground Arena on Thursday, November 21 and the host is star of film and television James Nesbitt.

Eastern Daily Press business editor, Richard Porritt, said: "It promises to be an excellent evening celebrating the very best of business in Norfolk. I look forward to seeing you there."

The finalists are:

- Best employer, sponsored by Pure and Birketts: Lifshare, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Holkham and MHA Larking Gowen.

- Breaking boundaries, sponsored by Lovewell Blake: Zero Taxis Electric, NDI Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers, Solder, and Leaf Expression Systems.

- Customer care, sponsored by Greater Anglia: Evander Glazing and Locks, Holkham, MJP Conveyancing and Richardsons Leisure.

- Director of the year, sponsored by Dipples: Carole Osborne of Borne, Daphne Metland of Thrive, James Groves of Indigo Swan and Kelly Cartwright of Jark Norfolk.

- Investing in future growth, sponsored by Lovell: Borne, Cornwall Insights, Richardsons Leisure and the Maids Head Hotel.

- Knowledge pioneer, sponsored by the University of East Anglia: Anglia Capital Group, Cornwall Insight, Kitchens Etc and TrainAsOne.

- Large business, sponsored by City College Norwich: Black Swan Care Group, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Richardsons Leisure and The TaxAssist Direct Group.

- Small and medium businesses, sponsored by Computer Service Centre: Seneye, Solder, Thrive and Thyngs.

The winner of the business of the year award, sponsored by Barclays, will be announced on the night of the business awards.

The winner of the outstanding achievement award, sponsored by Norwich Research Park, will be announced a week before the business awards.

